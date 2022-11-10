PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Gavin Marrs, who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2023-24 season. Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound forward, attends Ellensburg High School in Ellensburg, Wash.

“First off, Gavin is an incredible kid from a great family,” Tinkle said. “He’s a very skilled and athletic big man who plays extremely hard. These qualities will allow him to play multiple positions for us, adding to our versatility. He’s had some bad luck with injuries in High School but is healthy now and poised for a big year. We couldn’t be more excited to be adding him to our program.”

Marrs committed to Oregon State at the end of September...

Gavin Marrs

Marrs is the No. 4 rated prospect in the start of Washington, despite missing the bulk of his junior season to rehab a back injury. Although he only played in eight games during Ellensburg High School’s 2021-22 season, the forward still earned Central Washington Athletic Conference Honorable Mention. He averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per contest in his limited playing time during the campaign.

The three-star recruit made the varsity squad during his freshman campaign. Marrs played AAU ball for Friends of Hoop in Seattle.

“I picked Oregon State because of the family atmosphere that surrounds the school and basketball program,” Marrs said. “The coaches really care about your development not only as a basketball player, but as a person. As soon as I stepped on campus and met all the staff and players I knew it was the place for me.”

In the classroom, Marrs is an Honor Roll student and a member of the National Honor Society. He was born in Hays, Kansas, enjoys cooking and has been to 41 of the 50 states.

