With the Oregon State women's basketball (1-0) and men's basketball (1-0) teams opening the 2022-23 campaign with wins on Monday evening, BeaversEdge recaps the action!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – On a night where five Beavers made their debuts a pair of returners stepped into new roles to push Oregon State past Hawai’i 61-60 in front of 3,663 at Gill Coliseum.

AJ Marotte and Noelle Mannen both made their first career starts on Monday and both made major contributions to the victory. Mannen made the game-winning free throw with 0.4 seconds left in the contest, the last of her seven points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Marotte scored a game-high 16 points to go with seven boards.

Talia von Oelhoffen contributed 14 points with six rebounds and six assists. Lily Hansford rounded out the three Beavs in double figures with 11 in her OSU debut.

“It was a great game tonight. It was fun to be back out there,” head coach Scott Rueck said. “I didn’t know we’d get down like we did but I knew we would get better each quarter and we did. Our team was just gritty and tough and made the plays to win.”

Mannen’s game-winning free-throw proved to be the difference after a back-and-forth battle for all 40 minutes. Both teams held double-digit leads at one point in the contest with Hawai’i’s final run, an 11-0 spurt, setting the stage for Mannen’s heroics.

With the game tied at 60 and the clock ticking down the redshirt junior dove after a loose ball, being fouled in the process by a Hawai’i player. After a lengthy review to determine the timing of the foul, the referees put 0.4 seconds on the clock and Mannen hit the second of two freebies to put OSU up 61-60. Hawai’i’s last-ditch three-pointer was off the mark to seal the win.

The game got off to an inauspicious start for the Beavs as the ‘Bows made their first three triples and grew a lead out to 20-7 late in the first quarter.

Hansford made her mark in the Oregon State comeback. The freshman drained a pair of three-pointers in a 13-0 run that tied the game at 20 midway through the second quarter. She hit another triple moments later to put OSU up 23-22.

After Hawai’i countered with an 8-0 run to take a 30-23 lead, the Beavers responded again. Marotte scored four points and Mannen cashed in a free throw to make it 30-28. Oregon State forced a turnover on the next possession and then got Raegan Beers a game-tying layup with four seconds left in the half.

Marotte went back to work in the second half. The sophomore had four points at the break and more than tripled that within the first five minutes of the second. She hit two catch-and-shoot threes en route to scoring 10 of Oregon State’s first 14 points in the third quarter. The Beavers led 44-36 when Hawai’i called timeout.

The Beavers are back in Gill Coliseum on Thursday, taking on Seattle U at 6 p.m.

OSU Athletics