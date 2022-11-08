Oregon State Basketball Roundup: MBB & WBB Open Season With Wins
With the Oregon State women's basketball (1-0) and men's basketball (1-0) teams opening the 2022-23 campaign with wins on Monday evening, BeaversEdge recaps the action!
WBB Opens Season With 61-60 Win Over Hawaii
CORVALLIS, Ore. – On a night where five Beavers made their debuts a pair of returners stepped into new roles to push Oregon State past Hawai’i 61-60 in front of 3,663 at Gill Coliseum.
AJ Marotte and Noelle Mannen both made their first career starts on Monday and both made major contributions to the victory. Mannen made the game-winning free throw with 0.4 seconds left in the contest, the last of her seven points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Marotte scored a game-high 16 points to go with seven boards.
Talia von Oelhoffen contributed 14 points with six rebounds and six assists. Lily Hansford rounded out the three Beavs in double figures with 11 in her OSU debut.
“It was a great game tonight. It was fun to be back out there,” head coach Scott Rueck said. “I didn’t know we’d get down like we did but I knew we would get better each quarter and we did. Our team was just gritty and tough and made the plays to win.”
Mannen’s game-winning free-throw proved to be the difference after a back-and-forth battle for all 40 minutes. Both teams held double-digit leads at one point in the contest with Hawai’i’s final run, an 11-0 spurt, setting the stage for Mannen’s heroics.
With the game tied at 60 and the clock ticking down the redshirt junior dove after a loose ball, being fouled in the process by a Hawai’i player. After a lengthy review to determine the timing of the foul, the referees put 0.4 seconds on the clock and Mannen hit the second of two freebies to put OSU up 61-60. Hawai’i’s last-ditch three-pointer was off the mark to seal the win.
The game got off to an inauspicious start for the Beavs as the ‘Bows made their first three triples and grew a lead out to 20-7 late in the first quarter.
Hansford made her mark in the Oregon State comeback. The freshman drained a pair of three-pointers in a 13-0 run that tied the game at 20 midway through the second quarter. She hit another triple moments later to put OSU up 23-22.
After Hawai’i countered with an 8-0 run to take a 30-23 lead, the Beavers responded again. Marotte scored four points and Mannen cashed in a free throw to make it 30-28. Oregon State forced a turnover on the next possession and then got Raegan Beers a game-tying layup with four seconds left in the half.
Marotte went back to work in the second half. The sophomore had four points at the break and more than tripled that within the first five minutes of the second. She hit two catch-and-shoot threes en route to scoring 10 of Oregon State’s first 14 points in the third quarter. The Beavers led 44-36 when Hawai’i called timeout.
The Beavers are back in Gill Coliseum on Thursday, taking on Seattle U at 6 p.m.
OSU Athletics
MBB Rallies For 73-70 Win Over Tulsa
CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team overcame a 19-point deficit to open the season with a 73-70 victory over Tulsa Monday evening at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers scored the first 14 points of the second half to help erase a 16-point Golden Hurricane halftime lead. Overall, Oregon State outscored Tulsa 45-26 in the second half.
Jordan Pope led the Beavers with 19 points in his Oregon State debut, while Dexter Akanno finished with 18 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. tallied 16 points and five rebounds, while Dzmitry Ryuny rounded out a quartet of Beavers in double-figures with 11 points and six boards.
Rodrigue Andela led the Beavers with nine rebounds, while Chol Marial tallied four blocks.
As a team, OSU shot 50 percent from the floor, while holding Tulsa to 36.4 percent shooting.
Oregon State used an early 6-0 run to go in front 11-4 four minutes into the contest. Tulsa answered with 15 unanswered points to go in front 22-13.
The Golden Hurricane added to their advantage from there, heading to the intermission up 44-28.
Taylor led the Beavers with eight first-half points.
Oregon State exploded out of the gates in the second half, scoring the first 14 points of the frame, powered by a pair of Pope 3-pointers, to cut the deficit to two.
The teams traded punches from there, before the Beavers were able to tie the score up at 59 with 5:31 to play. Oregon State took the lead shortly thereafter, and went in front by five with just under two minutes to go. OSU was able to continue the battle from there, taking the win by three.
The Beavers will be back at home on Friday when Florida A&M visits Gill Coliseum.
OSU Athletics
----
