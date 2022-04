Oregon State Linebacker Junior Walling Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt freshman inside linebacker Jason "Junior" Walling has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Keizer (OR) native didn't see action in his first two campaigns after being a three-star recruit in the Beavers' 2020 recruiting class.

With Walling no longer in the fold, the Beavers have Omar Speights, Jack Colletto, Kyrei Fisher, Easton Mascarenas, Michael Erhart, John Miller, and incoming freshmen Kord Shaw & Melvin Jordan at inside linebacker.

Walling will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop...