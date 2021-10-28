MBB: Oregon State Lands 2022 PF Tyler Bilodeau

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Recruiting Nuggets: Halloween Edition | OSU Defense Recaps Utah, Previews Cal | Bowl Projections: Week 9 Update

Dam Right!

Oregon State and head coach Wayne Tinkle landed its first commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday night, securing the pledge of 2022 three-star forward Tyler Bilodeau.

After picking up an offer from the Beavers back in August, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior decided that Corvallis was the place for him to be.

Bilodeau, who's considered a late-riser in his class, chose Oregon State over offers from Boise State, Washington State, Montana State, Saint Louis, and UC Davis.

Per Todd Miles of scorebooklive, Bilodeau was just 6-foot-3 and a backup guard on Kamiakin's 2019-20 squad before growing 4-5 inches and adding 20+ pounds. A native of Kamiakin (WA), Bilodeau averaged 21.2 points as a junior.

Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy had this to say when Bilodeau played in Texas over the summer:

"A relative unknown on the national level before this weekend, Bilodeau arrived in Frisco without a profile on any of the major recruiting networks. That changed quickly, however, as the skilled 6-foot-8 forward turned in a pair of impressive games playing for the Washington Supreme Grassroots program.

Bilodeau is a high-effort defender that contests everything but also has some effective high-post moves and what looked to be a pretty reliable jumper from long range. He finished a Sunday game against a Team Curry squad that was loaded with Division I prospects with 25 points and nearly 10 rebounds."

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Bilodeau's recruitment!