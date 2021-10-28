MBB: Oregon State Lands 2022 PF Tyler Bilodeau
Oregon State and head coach Wayne Tinkle landed its first commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday night, securing the pledge of 2022 three-star forward Tyler Bilodeau.
After picking up an offer from the Beavers back in August, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior decided that Corvallis was the place for him to be.
Bilodeau, who's considered a late-riser in his class, chose Oregon State over offers from Boise State, Washington State, Montana State, Saint Louis, and UC Davis.
Per Todd Miles of scorebooklive, Bilodeau was just 6-foot-3 and a backup guard on Kamiakin's 2019-20 squad before growing 4-5 inches and adding 20+ pounds. A native of Kamiakin (WA), Bilodeau averaged 21.2 points as a junior.
Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy had this to say when Bilodeau played in Texas over the summer:
"A relative unknown on the national level before this weekend, Bilodeau arrived in Frisco without a profile on any of the major recruiting networks. That changed quickly, however, as the skilled 6-foot-8 forward turned in a pair of impressive games playing for the Washington Supreme Grassroots program.
Bilodeau is a high-effort defender that contests everything but also has some effective high-post moves and what looked to be a pretty reliable jumper from long range. He finished a Sunday game against a Team Curry squad that was loaded with Division I prospects with 25 points and nearly 10 rebounds."
