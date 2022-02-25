Oregon State MBB: Beavers Fall To No. 16 USC In Double OT

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Dashawn Davis scored a career-high 31 points and Oregon State battled No. 16 USC for 50 minutes before falling 94-91 in double-overtime on Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum.

Davis scored 27 of his 31 points after the halftime break and hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. His previous career-best was 22 points against Colorado. He also had seven assists and three steals.

Jarod Lucas hit five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Beavers. Maurice Calloo added 12 points before fouling out and Glenn Taylor Jr. had 11 points, four rebounds and two steals. Roman Silva chipped in eight points and a team-best seven rebounds.

Warith Alatishe returned to the lineup after missing his first career game at Oregon State and had a solid all-around game with seven points, three rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and four steals.

Davis, who scored the Beavers' final 19 points in regulation, converted a jumper in the lane, tying the game at 83-all with 19 seconds left in the first overtime. Dexter Akanno blocked Peterson's potential game-winning jumper, extending the game to a second OT.

USC went on an 11-0 run late in the first half to extend the lead to 38-27, but Oregon State finished the half strong. Lucas made a 3-pointer, and Davis had a steal and a dunk, cutting the deficit to 40-33 at the break.

Peterson led the Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) with 23 points and Isaiah Mobley added 19.

The Beavers had only eight scholarship players available. Rodrigue Andela (foot), Isaiah Johnson (concussion), Xzavier Malone-Key (back) and Tre' Williams (knees) all missed the game with injuries.

Oregon State (3-23, 1-15 Pac-12) will next host No. 12 UCLA at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a game televised nationally on CBS.