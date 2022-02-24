Oregon State Baseball: Melton’s Home Runs Lead Beavers Over Xavier

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU vs Xavier Preview | Where Do The Beavers Turn? 2023 QB Targets | Beavers To Hire New Director Of Player Personnel | Eubanks Signs 10-Day Contract With Portland

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Jacob Melton hit two home runs to pace the 12th-ranked Oregon State baseball team to a 13-3 win over Xavier Thursday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Melton hit a first-inning grand slam and then a two-run blast in Oregon State’s five-run third inning. He ended the day with a 3-for-4 effort, driving in six, and the outfielder has now hit safely in all five of Oregon State’s (5-0) games this season.

Tanner Smith also homered for the Beavers, the first of his career, in the fifth inning. The freshman had recorded his first career hit earlier in the first inning, a double off Xavier (0-5) starter Trevor Olson. Smith ended the day 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

The Beavers posted eight hits and nine runs off Olson, who managed to go just 2 1/3 innings before being replaced by the first off three Xavier relievers. Overall, Oregon State recorded 14 hits and six walks, with Wade Meckler and Justin Boyd recording three apiece.

Jaren Hunter made his first career start for the Beavers, going three full, allowing four hits and two runs. Ryan Brown, the first of four OSU relievers, picked up the win after two innings of work. He improved to 1-0.

Olson took the loss for Xavier, falling to 0-1.

Next Up

Oregon State and Xavier continue their three-game series Friday at Surprise Stadium. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. PT (1 p.m. in Arizona).

Melton For Two

- The two home runs Thursday gave Melton two career multi-home run efforts.

- He hit three home runs in Oregon State’s win over Utah on April 2 last season.

- Melton is the first Beaver with two home runs in a game since Adley Rutschman against UCLA on March 17, 2019.

Hit Streaks

- Boyd, Melton and Gretler all have hit streaks that extend to the 2021 season.

- Boyd is on a nine-game streak, and is 14-for-38 with 11 runs, seven RBI and four doubles during it.

- Melton is on a seven-gamer after Thursday’s win, and 15-for-29 during it with 16 RBI and three home runs.

- Gretler extended his to a six-game streak, where he is 9-for-19 with three runs scored and eight RBI.

Bullpen Note

- Four OSU relievers – Brown, Ian Lawson, Ben Ferrer and AJ Lattery – combined to hold Xavier to six hits and one run in five innings. They combined to allow two walks and strike out eight.

- The OSU bullpen has struck out 25 to just nine walks in 21 innings this season.

Innings

- Oregon State has now outscored opponents, 20-7, over the first three innings of games this season.

- Xavier scored one run in both the third and fifth innings. It’s the first runs allowed by the Beavers in the third or fifth this season.

OSU Athletics