Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall To Utes

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Baseball: Beavers Move To 5-0 | 2023 Quarterback Targets | Baseball Set To Face Xavier | Beavers To Hire New Director Of Player Personnel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Oregon State women's basketball team dropped a Pac-12 road contest at Utah 70-58 Thursday evening in Salt Lake City.

"Utah played great today – they really shot the ball well," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "They had it going from a lot of different positions, and that's tough to defend. We didn't shoot the ball well enough, and they were really disruptive. I like that we didn't quit and that we kept fighting to the end. This is a tough place to play and you have to give Utah a lot of credit."

Ellie Mack led the Beavers with 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor. She also pulled down four rebounds in the contest.

Talia von Oelhoffen scored all 11 of her points in the first half. She added six rebounds and three assists to her stat-line. Kennedy Brown had eight points and four boards, while Jelena Mitrovic had eight points and five rebounds.

AJ Marotte tallied eight points and Taya Corosdale led the Beavers with seven rebounds.

Oregon State only turned the ball over five times in the contest.

Utah jumped out to a 19-10 lead at the game's first media timeout. The Utes were in front 21-12 after a quarter of play.

Utah headed to the break in front 41-30. Von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 11 points and four rebounds at the half.

The Utes maintained the lead throughout the third quarter, heading to the closing period up 57-46. Utah took the win by 12.

Oregon State moves to 13-11 on the season and 6-8 in Pac-12 play.

The Beavers will wrap up the regular season Saturday when they head to Colorado.

OSU Athletics