The Oregon State Beavers have landed a commitment from kicker Caleb Ojeda , a JUCO prospect out of the College of San Mateo. Ojeda will have three years to play two with the Beavers.

This past season for San Mateo, Ojeda made 10 of 14 field goal attempts, a 71% field goal percentage. He also was 71-of-73 for in extra point attempts. While he only had six punts this past season, he also served as San Mateo's primary punter in the 2022-23 season, averaging 41.0 yards per punt and downing 19 of 49 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

"Oregon state has always been one of those schools as a west coast kid that I would love to go to, knowing the level of ball that they play at," Ojeda told BeaversEdge. "Then once I got to start talking to the coaches and building a relationship with them and learning about Oregon state there really wasn’t a second thought that this was the spot."

It is currently expected that Ojeda will be enrolling on campus on June 23 and will be ready to go for the Beavers this season. He currently joins an Oregon State special teams unit that only has one true kicker on their roster in Everett Hayes. They also have a trio of punters on the roster as well in Max Walker, Josh Green, and AJ Winsor.



