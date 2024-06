PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State Beavers are hosting a single uncommitted prospect on campus this weekend for an official visit this weekend in 2025 offensvie lineman Jake Normoyle, a three-star prospect out of West Linn, Oregon.

MORE: 4 Beavers Earn All-American Honors | Top OSU QB Target Details OV |Spring Recap: OL | Three-Star WR Recaps OSU Visit