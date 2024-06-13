PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DALLAS – Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana and right-handed pitcher Bridger Holmes have been named First-Team All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday. Right-handed pitchers Aiden May and Jacob Kmatz were named Third-Team All-Americans.

The Beavers' four selections are tied with Tennessee for the second-most nationally, one shy of Texas A&M.

Bazzana is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy and was named the Pac-12's Player of the Year while also being selected as the Most Oustanding Player of the Corvallis Regional. He batted .407 on the year, setting a school-record with 84 runs scored, 27 home runs and a .911 slugging percentage. He added 16 doubles with four triples, 76 walks and 16 stolen bases.

Holmes completed the 2024 season with a 3-4 record and 1.93 ERA in 26 appearances, all out of the bullpen. He saved 13 games, which led the Pac-12 and is among the nation's leaders. The North Bend, Ore., native held opponents to a .145 batting average with 47 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He is one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA's Stopper of the Year award.

May finished the 2024 season with a 7-1 record and 3.05 earned run average over 14 appearances, all starts. He struck out 84, held opponents to a .219 batting average and finished with a 1.14 WHIP in 73 2/3 innings. He was named the NCBWA's National Pitcher of the Month for May.

Kmatz ended the season with a 7-3 record and 3.38 ERA in a team-high 16 starts. The Albuquerque, N.M., native struck out a team-best 96 batters in 88 innings, limiting opponents to a .208 average and 66 hits. His 1.00 WHIP was third-lowest on the club, just trailing Holmes' 0.95. Kmatz was a three-time Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week in 2024.

Bazzana is an All-American for a second time, following multiple honors in 2023. The Beavers, meanwhile, have now had at least one All-American every season since 2011, a stretch of 14 years. The four selections are tied for the most during the Mitch Canham era, equaling the 2022 Beavers.

OSU Athletics