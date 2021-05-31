Oregon State Baseball Headed To Fort Worth

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team is headed to the NCAA Fort Worth Regional. The Beavers are the two seed at the regional and will square off with Dallas Baptist in the first game Friday at 11 a.m. PT. The game will air live on ESPN3.

No. 1 seed and host TCU and No. 4 seed McNeese State are also in the regional.

The regional berth is the 20th in Oregon State’s history, and the Beavers are in the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. OSU is 69-39 (.639) all-time in the postseason, including a 36-23 (.610) record in regional play.

Oregon State is in its second season with Mitch Canham as the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach. The Beavers finished the 2021 regular season with a 34-22 overall record and 16-14 mark in Pac-12 play. OSU has recorded 10 consecutive winning records in conference play.

The visit to Fort Worth will mark the Beavers’ second NCAA visit to TCU in postseason play. The 2009 Beavers went 2-2 at the 2009 Fort Worth Regional, defeating Texas A&M twice but losing to the host Horned Frogs twice.