Offensive Line & Running Backs

-> I'm going with dual offensive MVPs for Oregon State football so far this season as no two position groups have been more important to the Beavers' overall offensive success this season than the offensive line and the running backs...

Starting with the offensive line, you've got to hand it to offensive line coach Jim Michalczik for continuing to yield good group after good group in his several seasons as the OL coach.

In terms of the PFF analytics, Oregon State's offensive line leads the P12 ranks eighth nationally in terms of overall grade (78.0) and is solid in the pass block department as well, ranking 38th (72.0) and only allowing one quarterback sack per contest...

The offensive line is also paving the way for the OSU running backs to do what they do best as the Beavers are third in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per contest at just under 195 per game...

In terms of the running backs, you've got to like where the Beavers stand with depth and versatility as Damien Martinez, Jam Griffin, & Deshaun Fenwick all rank inside the top 15 of the P12 in rushing yards per game.

That says that any of those three guys is capable of being hot and having a game, and that's why we've seen the coaching staff continue with the three-man committee even when we've seen some standout individual performances.

This award could very well be handed down to an individual by the time the season comes to a close, but for now, it's the offensive line and running backs that have been most impressive on offense...

Also considered: Damien Martinez, Jack Colletto, Tre'Shaun Harrison