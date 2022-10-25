Oregon State Football By The Numbers
With the Oregon State football team (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) idle this week, BeaversEdge dives into the numbers and statistics for the squad through eight games...
TEAM
- Oregon State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging 32.6 points per game across eight contests. OSU is the lone team in the conference that has played eight games...
- In terms of offensive yardage totals, OSU ranks seventh in the conference in yards per game, averaging 425 per contest.
- OSU's passing offense ranks 10th in the Pac-12, averaging 230.1 yards per game.
- In terms of yards per completion, the Beavers rank first in the conference, averaging 14.2 yards per catch.
- The Beavers have the eighth-most passing touchdowns in the conference with 12.
- OSU leads the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns on the season with 21. Those 21 rushing scores rank 12th nationally...
- OSU's rushing offense ranks third in the Pac-12 in yards per game, averaging 194.4 per contest.
- The Beavers are averaging 4.9 yards per rush, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12.
- OSU's scoring defense allows 22.8 points per game, good for fifth in the conference and 46th-best nationally...
- The Beavers' defense has allowed 350.9 yards per contest, second-best in the Pac-12 and 40th-best in the nation...
- OSU's passing defense has allowed 230.6 yards per game, good for fourth in the conference.
- The Beavers' rush defense allows 120.3 yards per game, good for fourth in the Pac-12 and tied for 30th nationally...
- The Beavers convert 42% of their third down attempts (seventh in Pac-12) and 71% (second) of their fourth down attempts. The 71% on fourth downs ranks 15th in the nation...
- OSU leads the Pac-12 in average punt return yards at 16.5 yards per return. That's tied for eight-best nationally...
- The Beavers are fourth in the Pac-12 in kick return average at 22.9 yards per return...
- OSU is last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (58.3%) having converted 7-of-12 on the season.
- The Beavers are averaging 45.5 yards per punt, good for second in the Pac-12.
- OSU ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in redzone scoring percentage at 83% (29-of-35). Additionally, OSU's touchdown % of 63% also ranks 8th...
- The Beavers have tallied 10 interceptions on the season, tied for second in the Pac-12, and tied for 10th nationally...
- OSU leads the Pac-12 in fumbles recovered with seven on the season.
- The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in total defensive tackles with 494 on the season.
- OSU is eighth in the Pac-12 in sacks with 12 on the year.
- OSU is averaging 6.8 penalties per game, which is the 5th most in the Pac-12. The Beavers have been called for the most penalty yardage in the conference at 498 yards on the year...
INDIVIDUAL
- The Beavers have three running backs inside the top 15 in the conference in yards per game as Damien Martinez (64.6.2) ranks 7th, Deshaun Fenwick ranks 13th (50.9), and Jam Griffin ranks 15st (48.4).
- Martinez ranks third in the Pac-12 in yards per rush (6.5) while Griffin ranks eighth (5.6) and Fenwick 14th (4.5).
- Jack Colletto is tied for fifth in the conference with six rushing touchdowns on the year.
- Martinez is tied for eighth in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns with five while Fenwick is 11th with four.
- Tre'Shaun Harrison (477) & Anthony Gould (386) are 10th and 17th in the Pac-12, respectively, in receiving yards. Harrison is 16th in the Pac-12 in yards per game with 59.6 per...
- Silas Bolden leads the Pac-12 in kick return yards, averaging 28.2 per return... He ranks 12th best nationally as a returner...
- Kitan Oladapo ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in total tackles with 46... He's averaging 5.4 per contest...
- Kyrei Fisher-Morris and Jaydon Grant are tied for 16th in the Pac-12 in total tackles with 43 each. Omar Speights (42, 20th), and Alex Austin (39, 28th) round out the top 30.
- James Rawls is 12th in the Pac-12 in tackles for loss with 5.5 on the season. Fisher-Morris and John McCartan are tied for 20th with 4.5...
- Sione Lolohea and Riley Sharp are tied for the Pac-12 lead in forced fumbles with two...
- Grant and Ryan Cooper Jr. are tied for second in the Pac-12 with three interceptions each while Austin and Rejzohn Wright are tied for fourth with two each... Grant & Cooper Jr.'s three interceptions each have them tied for 14th nationally while Wright and Austin are tied for 42nd nationally...
- Austin leads the Pac-12 in pass breakups with seven on the season... Cooper & Wright each have six (tied for third) while Oladapo has five (tied for 5th), and Grant is tied for 9th with four...
