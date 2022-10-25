With the Oregon State football team (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) idle this week, BeaversEdge dives into the numbers and statistics for the squad through eight games...

- Oregon State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging 32.6 points per game across eight contests. OSU is the lone team in the conference that has played eight games...

- In terms of offensive yardage totals, OSU ranks seventh in the conference in yards per game, averaging 425 per contest.

- OSU's passing offense ranks 10th in the Pac-12, averaging 230.1 yards per game.

- In terms of yards per completion, the Beavers rank first in the conference, averaging 14.2 yards per catch.

- The Beavers have the eighth-most passing touchdowns in the conference with 12.

- OSU leads the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns on the season with 21. Those 21 rushing scores rank 12th nationally...

- OSU's rushing offense ranks third in the Pac-12 in yards per game, averaging 194.4 per contest.

- The Beavers are averaging 4.9 yards per rush, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12.

- OSU's scoring defense allows 22.8 points per game, good for fifth in the conference and 46th-best nationally...

- The Beavers' defense has allowed 350.9 yards per contest, second-best in the Pac-12 and 40th-best in the nation...

- OSU's passing defense has allowed 230.6 yards per game, good for fourth in the conference.

- The Beavers' rush defense allows 120.3 yards per game, good for fourth in the Pac-12 and tied for 30th nationally...

- The Beavers convert 42% of their third down attempts (seventh in Pac-12) and 71% (second) of their fourth down attempts. The 71% on fourth downs ranks 15th in the nation...

- OSU leads the Pac-12 in average punt return yards at 16.5 yards per return. That's tied for eight-best nationally...

- The Beavers are fourth in the Pac-12 in kick return average at 22.9 yards per return...

- OSU is last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (58.3%) having converted 7-of-12 on the season.

- The Beavers are averaging 45.5 yards per punt, good for second in the Pac-12.

- OSU ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in redzone scoring percentage at 83% (29-of-35). Additionally, OSU's touchdown % of 63% also ranks 8th...

- The Beavers have tallied 10 interceptions on the season, tied for second in the Pac-12, and tied for 10th nationally...

- OSU leads the Pac-12 in fumbles recovered with seven on the season.

- The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in total defensive tackles with 494 on the season.

- OSU is eighth in the Pac-12 in sacks with 12 on the year.

- OSU is averaging 6.8 penalties per game, which is the 5th most in the Pac-12. The Beavers have been called for the most penalty yardage in the conference at 498 yards on the year...