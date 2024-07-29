PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State senior Dylan Black has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Patrick Mannelly Award, it was announced on Monday.

The honor, in its sixth year, is given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. Black is one of 30 long snappers on the preseason watch list.

That watch list will be shortened to 10 semifinalists on Nov. 11, and then three finalists on Nov 25. The winner of the 2024 award will be selected on Dec. 14.

Black, who hails from Reno, Nev., has played in 46 games for the Beavers after coming to the program prior to the 2019 season. He’s a two-time Academic Honor Roll selection and enters the season with three tackles, all on special teams coming last season.

OSU Athletics