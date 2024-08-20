Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 18: Beavers Wrap Up Fall Camp
With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields for the 18th and final open practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!
Today was the last day of open practices as the team began to ramp down the intensity to close out the first fall camp under the Trent Bray era. Today’s primary focus was on special teams' work and situational periods.
OFFENSE
With 11 guys on the field, it's hard to pick one standout player, but if I had to pick I'd look over to the wide receiver room to Trent Walker. While the focus might be on Darrius Clemons and what he can bring to the receiver room, I wouldn't necessarily overlook what Walker can do on the field this season. Walker is a...
DEFENSE
Defensive linemen Jacob Schuster and Tevita Pome’e had sacks during the team period portion of practice.
Defensive back Tyrice Ivy had an interception against QB...
SPECIAL TEAMS
Josh Green, Max Walker, and AJ Winsor all took reps today. Green was hitting his punts on average around 50 yards or more today in practice, he did have one that he hit that took a nice bounce that went for about 80 yards.

