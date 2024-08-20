PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 18: Beavers Wrap Up Fall Camp

Ryan Harlan • BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields for the 18th and final open practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown!

Today was the last day of open practices as the team began to ramp down the intensity to close out the first fall camp under the Trent Bray era. Today’s primary focus was on special teams' work and situational periods.

OFFENSE

With 11 guys on the field, it’s hard to pick one standout player, but if I had to pick I’d look over to the wide receiver room to Trent Walker. While the focus might be on Darrius Clemons and what he can bring to the receiver room, I wouldn’t necessarily overlook what Walker can do on the field this season. Walker is a... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

DEFENSE

Defensive linemen Jacob Schuster and Tevita Pome’e had sacks during the team period portion of practice.

Defensive back Tyrice Ivy had an interception against QB... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

SPECIAL TEAMS

Josh Green, Max Walker, and AJ Winsor all took reps today. Green was hitting his punts on average around 50 yards or more today in practice, he did have one that he hit that took a nice bounce that went for about 80 yards.

To read the ENTIRE DAY 18 REPORT, including fall-camp final thoughts, a standout player, rotations, and much more, CLICK HERE

