Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
With the second week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad

-> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans as he was recently signed to their practice squad...

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad

-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad...


Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...

BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad

-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String

-> In Houston's 16-9 loss to Denver, Cooks hauled in four of his 10 targets for 54 yards. He averaged 13.5 yards per catch and had a long reception of 25 yards on the afternoon. He's also now crossed the 8,000 career yard mark...

Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad

-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.

Victor Bolden (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad

-> Bolden currently finds himself on Arizona's practice squad...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String

-> In Philadelphia's 24-7 win over Minnesota, Togiai saw action on offense at TE (one snap) and on special teams (five, field goal unit).

Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury

-> Quitoriano didn't see action in Houston's week two loss as he currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String

-> In Philly's 24-7 win over Minnesota, Seumalo started at right guard and played 73 snaps...

Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String

-> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 24-7 loss to Philadelphia...

Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String

-> In Arizona's 29-23 OT win over Las Vegas, Harlow saw one snap on special teams for an extra point/field goal attempt.

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders- Practice Squad

-> Peko currently finds himself on the Raiders' practice squad...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list and didn't see action in the loss to New England...

Secondary 

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String

-> In Houston's 16-9 loss to Denver, Nelson finished with five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.

Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String

-> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 20-17 win over Cincinnati...

Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String

-> In Buffalo's 41-7 win over Tennessee, Poyer finished with four tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and one interception. He also finished as the fifth-highest graded Buffalo defender against Ten per PFF...

Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String

-> In Seattle's 27-7 loss to San Francisco, Dunn played 14 snaps on special teams. He saw action on kickoff coverage, return, punt coverage, and return.

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String

-> In Carolina's 19-16 loss to the New York Giants, Hekker punted five times for a total of 212 yards. He averaged 42.4 yards per punt, had a long of 50 on the afternoon, and landed four inside the 20...

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

