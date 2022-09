PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave won't be available against the USC Trojans on Saturday night as head coach Jonathan Smith announced on Monday afternoon that he'd be out due to injury.

The 6-foot-6, 249-pounder suffered the injury while making a crucial late-game catch that helped lead OSU to the victory over Fresno and then didn't see the field the following week against Montana State.

"Luke (Musgrave) will be out a little longer," Smith said. "It's not season-ending, but not anytime soon."

With no Musgrave in the fold, the Beavers will turn to Jake Overman, Jack Velling, Gabe Milbourn, & J.T. Byrne at the position. Musgrave is OSU's third-leading receiver on the season with 11 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown...