Oregon State WBB: Beavers Best Trojans In OT

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: EDGE POD: Addressing JT Daniels, Talkin' Brayden Dorman, & More | Mailbag: New Hires; Upcoming Commits; Updated Scholarship Chart

CORVALLIS – Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen scored a career-high 31 points and Kennedy Brown scored the game-winning bucket as time expired in overtime as the Oregon State women’s basketball team beat USC 63-61 Friday evening at Gill Coliseum.

“Talia set the tone for us from the beginning tonight,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “The whole second-half was a battle. USC got control of the game, but our team never quit. This is a sign of great things to come from a group that is still growing together. Of course I like the way we closed – I liked the intensity. We gave ourselves some opportunities and hit big shots. I thought our heart, our effort and our hustle made the difference. It was a night to remember – a great win for us and hats off to USC for a great game.”

The victory marked Rueck’s 250th win as Oregon State head coach, as he joins Aki Hill as the second coach in program history to reach that mark.

Von Oelhoffen scored finished 10-for-21 from the floor and 5-for-10 from 3-point range. She had seven rebounds and four assists.

Brown finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. AJ Marotte had seven points, and Taya Corosdale came up with six points, eight rebounds and four steals.

The Beavers held USC to 36.6 percent shooting from the floor and led the rebounding battle 47-46.

Both offenses were clicking early on, as the Beavers took a 12-11 advantage into the game’s first media timeout behind 10 points from von Oelhoffen. USC led 22-18 after a quarter of play.

The Trojans extended the advantage to eight early in the second, and USC headed to the intermission in front 30-24.

The Beavers exploded for a 6-0 run in the third quarter to get back within two. The Trojan led 42-36 after three quarters of play.

Oregon State trailed by five with two minutes to play, but they leveled the score on a von Oelhoffen triple with 1:12 to play. Neither team scored for the remainder of the fourth quarter and the game headed to overtime tied at 55.

Brown made an impressive hustle play in the closing seconds, stealing the ball and laying it in as the clock hit zero.

The Beavers are scheduled to remain at home Sunday when UCLA visits Gill Coliseum.

OSU Athletics