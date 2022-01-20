Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Offensive Line
With the 2021 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge kicks off the first of an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season.
We start with the offensive line...
Who's Gone?
Nathan Eldridge (graduation)
Nous Keobounnam (graduation)
Korbin Sorensen (graduation)
Who's Back?
Henry Buckles
Jason White
Jacob Ferenczi
Cooper Darling
Tyler Morano
Joshua Gray
Taliese Fuaga
Jake Levengood
Marco Brewer
Heneli Bloomfield
Brandon Kipper
Who's Coming In?
2020 Offensive Line Analysis
After returning all five starters from the 2020 season, expectations were high for offensive line coach Jim Michalczik's group in 2021 and there's no question they met those expectations in a big way.
As an offense, the Beavers went as the offensive line went as the running game anchored by BJ Baylor, and supported by Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe was the focal point of what made everything go offensively for OSU.
It was the play of the offensive line that paved the way for Baylor to lead the Pac-12 in rushing and the Beavers to rank third in the conference in rushing yards per game, and their stout play was a big reason why OSU ultimately ended up winning seven games.
