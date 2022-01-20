 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Offensive Line
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-20 13:25:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Offensive Line

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the 2021 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge kicks off the first of an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season.

We start with the offensive line...

MORE: WATCH: WBB HC Scott Rueck Previews UW & More | BJ Baylor Accepts Senior Collegiate Bowl Invite | Beavers In The NFL: Wild Card Recap | 2023 TE Commit Dorian Thomas Feeling The Love From OSU

Who's Gone?

Nathan Eldridge (graduation)

Nous Keobounnam (graduation)

Korbin Sorensen (graduation)

Who's Back? 

Henry Buckles

Jason White

Jacob Ferenczi

Cooper Darling

Tyler Morano

Joshua Gray

Taliese Fuaga

Jake Levengood

Marco Brewer

Heneli Bloomfield

Brandon Kipper

Who's Coming In? 

2020 Offensive Line Analysis

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After returning all five starters from the 2020 season, expectations were high for offensive line coach Jim Michalczik's group in 2021 and there's no question they met those expectations in a big way.

As an offense, the Beavers went as the offensive line went as the running game anchored by BJ Baylor, and supported by Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe was the focal point of what made everything go offensively for OSU.

It was the play of the offensive line that paved the way for Baylor to lead the Pac-12 in rushing and the Beavers to rank third in the conference in rushing yards per game, and their stout play was a big reason why OSU ultimately ended up winning seven games.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}