PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State special teams coordinator Jamie Christian, running back Anthony Hankerson, inside linebacker Melvin Jordan, and kicker Everett Hayes following day four of fall camp!

MORE: Jade Carey Earns Bronze Medal | Day 3 Nuggets: Beavers Dial Up Intensity | WATCH: Defense Talks Day 3 | Fall Camp Video Day 3 | Opponent Preview: Idaho State