With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Friday for the third practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge campus insider Ryan Harlan has the inside scoop!

- Ben Gulbranson continued to be in command of the offense and was surgically precise down the field with the deep ball in practice. Gulbranson also showed off some of his mobility in practice and broke off a run for about 10 yards on a broken offensive play.

- Everett Hayes went two for two on his field goal attempts in the team portion of practice from about 33 and 40 yards. Kickers Caleb Odjea and Logan McCreery went one for three on their combined field goal attempts in the team portion of practice

- As defensive back Jaden Robinson described the mood of practice he mentioned that he settled some things between him and the WRs that were lined up against him, which made for a very competitive practice environment and likely contributed to the success they had today.

- The defensive line continued to get after the quarterbacks putting pressure on Gulbranson, Gevani McCoy, and Gabarri Johnson getting them off their spots, and forcing them to use their legs.

DL - Semisi Saluni

DL - Thomas Collins

DL (three DL look) - Tygee Hill

OLB - Olu Omotosho

ILB - Isaiah Chisom

ILB - Melvin Jordan

OLB - Nikko Taylor

DB - Jaden Robinson

DB - Skyler Thomas

DB - Jack Kane

DB - Noble Thomas

DB (five DB look) - Andre Jordan

