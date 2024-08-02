Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 3: Beavers Dial Up Intensity
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Friday for the third practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge campus insider Ryan Harlan has the inside scoop!
MORE: WATCH: Defense Talks Day 3 | Fall Camp Video Day 3 | Opponent Preview: Idaho State | Day 2 Nuggets: Defense Leads The Way | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Day 2 | WATCH: Offense Talks Camp Day 2 | Trent Bray Talks Day 1
- Ben Gulbranson continued to be in command of the offense and was surgically precise down the field with the deep ball in practice. Gulbranson also showed off some of his mobility in practice and broke off a run for about 10 yards on a broken offensive play.
- Everett Hayes went two for two on his field goal attempts in the team portion of practice from about 33 and 40 yards. Kickers Caleb Odjea and Logan McCreery went one for three on their combined field goal attempts in the team portion of practice
- As defensive back Jaden Robinson described the mood of practice he mentioned that he settled some things between him and the WRs that were lined up against him, which made for a very competitive practice environment and likely contributed to the success they had today.
- The defensive line continued to get after the quarterbacks putting pressure on Gulbranson, Gevani McCoy, and Gabarri Johnson getting them off their spots, and forcing them to use their legs.
- The first interception of fall camp for the defense belonged to DB... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
DL - Semisi Saluni
DL - Thomas Collins
DL (three DL look) - Tygee Hill
OLB - Olu Omotosho
ILB - Isaiah Chisom
ILB - Melvin Jordan
OLB - Nikko Taylor
DB - Jaden Robinson
DB - Skyler Thomas
DB - Jack Kane
DB - Noble Thomas
DB (five DB look) - Andre Jordan
To read the ENTIRE DAY 3 REPORT, including the first-team offense, both second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan