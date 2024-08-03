Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 4: DBs Tighten Up Secondary
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Saturday for the fourth practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge campus insider Ryan Harlan has the inside scoop!
MORE: WATCH: Beavers Talk Day 4 | Day 3 Nuggets: Beavers Dial Up Intensity | WATCH: Defense Talks Day 3 | Fall Camp Video Day 3 | Opponent Preview: Idaho State
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Ben Gulbranson continues to be in the command of the offense through the first week of camp. He also showcased some of his mobility on a couple of plays picking up gains of 10 to 12 yards when there was nothing open.
- While Gulbranson doesn’t have the mobility like Gevani McCoy or Gabarri Johnson, he is willing to use his legs when needed to take care of the football.
DEFENSE
- As a unit, the defense forced the quarterbacks to tuck the ball and run playing excellent coverage downfield. The first, second, and third-team defensive line also continued to get consistent pressure against the offensive line in the team period portion of practice.
- DB Jaden Robinson arguably had the best play of the day today in practice as he... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
First Team Offense
QB - Ben Gulbranson
RB - Anthony Hankerson/Jam Griffin
WR - Trent Walker
WR - David Wells
WR - Jeremiah Noga/Tastean Reddicks
TE - Jermaine Terry
LT - Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
LG - Joshua Gray
C - Van Wells
RG - Tyler Voltin
RT - Grant Starck
To read the ENTIRE DAY 4 REPORT, including the first-team defense, both second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan