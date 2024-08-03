With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Saturday for the fourth practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge campus insider Ryan Harlan has the inside scoop!

OFFENSE

- Quarterback Ben Gulbranson continues to be in the command of the offense through the first week of camp. He also showcased some of his mobility on a couple of plays picking up gains of 10 to 12 yards when there was nothing open.

- While Gulbranson doesn’t have the mobility like Gevani McCoy or Gabarri Johnson, he is willing to use his legs when needed to take care of the football.

DEFENSE

- As a unit, the defense forced the quarterbacks to tuck the ball and run playing excellent coverage downfield. The first, second, and third-team defensive line also continued to get consistent pressure against the offensive line in the team period portion of practice.

- DB Jaden Robinson arguably had the best play of the day today in practice as he... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

First Team Offense

QB - Ben Gulbranson

RB - Anthony Hankerson/Jam Griffin

WR - Trent Walker

WR - David Wells

WR - Jeremiah Noga/Tastean Reddicks

TE - Jermaine Terry

LT - Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

LG - Joshua Gray

C - Van Wells

RG - Tyler Voltin

RT - Grant Starck

To read the ENTIRE DAY 4 REPORT, including the first-team defense, both second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE