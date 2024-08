PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, defensive backs Jaden Robinson and Skyler Thomas, and defensive lineman Thomas Collins following day three of fall camp!

MORE: Fall Camp Video Day 3 | Opponent Preview: Idaho State | Day 2 Nuggets: Defense Leads The Way | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Day 2 | WATCH: Offense Talks Camp Day 2 | Trent Bray Talks Day 1