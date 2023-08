PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

At the end of July, Oregon State hosted Higley High School (AZ) quarterback Luke Haugo on an unofficial visit. It was an opportunity for the 6-foot-5, 210-pound signal-caller out of Gilbert, Arizona, a chance to see Corvallis up close and continue to build stronger connections with the program's coaching staff.

After his official visit, BeaversEdge caught up with Haugo to discuss his unofficial visit and interest in the Beavers.

