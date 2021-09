Oregon State DB JoJo Forest Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After not seeing action in Oregon State's first four games, sophomore defensive back JoJo Forest has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A three-star recruit in the 2019 class, Forest played in 10 games and made two starts as true-freshman in '19, but didn't see the field during the 2020 season.

In his lone season, Forest recorded 25 tackles (18 solo) and had half a tackle for loss. His two starts came against Hawaii and UCLA.

A native of Mission Viejo (CA), Forest will have three years of eligibility remaining.