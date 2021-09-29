Oregon State Football By The Numbers

1st: The Beavers’ total offense (473.3 ypg) leads the Pac-12.

1st & 7th: OSU's rushing offense is No. 1 in the conference, averaging 225.75 yards per game. They also rank 7th nationally...

2nd: OSU’s run defense is allowing 89.25 yards per game, which puts them only second to UCLA (63.75 ypg) in the Pac-12.

53%: Oregon State's offense ranks 1st in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions, advancing the chains 53% of the time.

50%: OSU's offense ranks 6th in the conference in fourth-down conversions, converting half of the time (3-of-6).

46%: OSU's defense ranks 11th in the conference in opposing third-down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46% of the time.

22%: OSU's fourth-down defense ranks first in the Pac-12 and 12nd nationally, allowing opponents to advance 22% of the time.

8th & 2nd: Oregon State's defense currently has eight interceptions on the season, which ranks them second in the Pac-12 and eighth nationally.

5th: OSU's passing offense ranks fourth in the conference at 248 yards per game. However, the Beavers are second in the conference in yards per attempt (8.9) and third in yards per completion (13.4).

3rd: OSU's defense ranks third in the conference in tackles for loss (28).

6th: OSU's defense ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 369.5 yards per game.

5th: OSU's defense is fifth in the conference in points allowed per game, with opponents scoring 21 points per.