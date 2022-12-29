PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant and wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison will officially be representing the Beavers at the Hula Bowl as the duo accepted invites on Wednesday afternoon...

Grant is one of the best stories in recent OSU football memory as he began his career as a walk-on in June of 2016 before steadily improving, earning a scholarship, and becoming one of the better leaders and defensive backs to suit up for the program throughout his seven-year collegiate career.

He leaves Corvallis with 223 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, nine interceptions, one touchdown, 19 pass breakups, and four forced fumbles.

Harrison, meanwhile, finished up his Oregon State career with 1,147 receiving yards and eight touchdowns across three seasons after transferring from Florida State.

He also owns one of the greatest individual plays in school history when he scored a game-winning, miracle on-the-farm touchdown earlier this season in the win over Stanford.

The Hula Bowl will take place on Jan. 14th at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando and will be televised on CBS...