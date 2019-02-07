BeaversEdge.com writers Mike Singer and Brenden Slaughter talk all things Oregon State National Signing Day, and discuss what the Beavers men's basketball program needs to do to make the NCAA Tournament. They also touch on women's basketball and baseball.

RELATED: From Nebraska to Oregon State: Gebbia, Lindsey hope to make an impact | Jake Cookus helping the Beavers lock down the state

More from NSD: Oregon State Beavers Signing Day Central | Thomas Sio gets his offer, chooses Oregon State | Arnold flips from Utah State to OSU