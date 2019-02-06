Oregon State Beavers Signing Day Central
NOTE: This page will be updated throughout NSD, so keep checking back for new updates
Today is National Signing Day, and we have you covered regarding all things Oregon State football recruiting. Bookmark this page for your one stop shop for our NSD updates!
SIGNING DAY LINKS
11:05 AM - Oregon State NSD Update
With the addition of Thomas Sio this morning, the Beavers are mostly done today. There will likely be a few more preferred walk-on announcements throughout the day.
Right guard Paul Matavao-Poialii will announce around 5:30 PM but is not expected to choose Oregon State.
Stay tuned to BeaversEdge.com for LIVE updates of Jonathan Smith's 1 PM press conference and more content to come.
8:10 AM - Thomas Sio signs with Oregon State
Oregon State has added an offensive lineman from the Last Frontier, as Thomas Sio has inked with the Beavers. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder officially visited Oregon State this past weekend and got his scholarship offer on Tuesday.
STORY: Thomas Sio gets his offer, chooses Oregon State
7:37 AM - Jacob Ferenczi signs with Oregon State
North Bend (Ore.) guard Jacob Ferenczi has signed with the Oregon State Beavers. He's expected to join the team in January of 2020 as a gray shirt recruit.
7:28 AM - James Rawls signs with Oregon State
James Rawls comes to Oregon State as a sophomore with a redshirt year available. Oregon State had a great need for defensive linemen in the 2019 class, and OSU adds a good looking junior college defensive end recruit in Rawls.
7:11 AM - Akili Arnold signs with Oregon State
Akili Arnold is the first scholarship player to be announced by Oregon State. The three-star safety flipped his commitment from Utah State to the Beavers.
STORY: Beavers add Akili Arnold to 2019 recruiting class
5 AM - Final National Signing Day Predictions
Who will Oregon State add to its 2019 class today? BeaversEdge.com's Mike Singer gives his final insight.
Announced Preferred walk-ons
The list below will be updated with preferred walk-ons announced by Oregon State.
TE/LB Kade Hustler - Southridge HS (Ore.) - 6-foot-4, 244-pounds
TE Cam Sanders - Crescent Valley HS (Ore.) - 6-foot-4, 228-pounds
OL/DL Nick Suing - Kennedy HS (Ore.) - 6-foot-3, 275-pounds
LS Dylan Black - Bishop Manogue HS (Nev.) - 6-foot-2, 190-pounds
QB Jackson Chryst - Palo Alto HS (Calif.) - 6-foot-3, 205-pounds
LB Jackson Cloyd - Lutheran (Calif.) - 6-foot-3, 225-pounds
OL Tanner Miller - Valencia HS (Calif.) - 6-foot-2, 295-pounds
OLB Cade Brownholtz - Jesuit HS (Calif.) - 6-foot-3, 225-pounds
Oregon State's Early Signing Class
19 signees
4 four-stars (all transfers, were four-stars as recruits)
11 three-stars
4 two-stars
State breakdown
11 California (2 JuCo)
5 Oregon
1 Wisconsin
1 Nevada (transfer)
1 Delaware (transfer)
By Position
1 QB
1 RB
2 WR
1 TE
1 OL
5 DL
5 LB
3 DB
(Josh Gray and Josh Bowcut join the team in 2019 but are not listed in this article.... #'s above only reflect December 2018 signees & transfers from fall of 2018)