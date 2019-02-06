BeaversEdge.com

Following his official visit this past weekend, Anchorage (Alaska) Bartlett offensive guard Thomas Sio wasn't sure what his future held if Oregon State didn't offer him a scholarship.

But Sio got the news he hoped for with an offer from the Beavers on Tuesday, and he has committed to and signed with Oregon State.

"The coaching staff was amazing to be around," Sio said following his Oregon State visit. "They're cool, caring, down to earth people who really are making something special, and that's something I wanna be apart of."

Sio is big, physical, and especially athletic as he moves very well for a man his size. According to his team's maxpreps page, Sio recorded 76 pancake blocks in ten games.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder joins an offensive line class with a lot of bodies for the Beavers. Offensive linemen Rob Vanderlaan and Joshua Gray joined the team in January, Sio and Joshua Bowcut will join the team this summer, and Jacob Ferenczi will get to Oregon State in January of 2020.