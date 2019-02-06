BeaversEdge.com

Mission Viejo (Calif.) safety Akili Arnold has flipped his commitment from Utah State to Oregon State on National Signing Day.

Arnold originally landed an offer from Oregon State on September 30, and he officially visited a month later when the Beavers took on Cal for homecoming.

As his recruitment progressed, the vibe is that communication between Arnold and Oregon State cooled off. Arnold committed to Gary Andersen's Utah State program on December 12 but did not sign with the Aggies in the December signing period.

This allowed Oregon State to get back in the mix for the three-star Southern California recruit. Running backs coach Michael Pitre led the charge for the Beavers for Arnold.

It's believed that Arnold basically made a "silent commitment" to Oregon State just a few days after the Beavers announced Blue Adams as its defensive backs coach. Adams, Pitre, and defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar had an in-home visit with Arnold on Thursday, January 24.

Arnold is expected to play safety at Oregon State, but he has the versatility to play cornerback or at a offensive skill position.

He caught 53 passes for 870 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He also recorded 32 tackles and seven interceptions. He had a rushing touchdown, an interception returned for a touchdown, a punt return touchdown, and two kickoff return touchdowns.