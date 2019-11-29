With the Oregon State football team (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) set to take on No. 14 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) in Eugene, BeaversEdge.com continues its weekly recurring series where we give you the latest on where the Beavers stand with injuries.

The good news for OSU? The injury list is short heading into the Civil War...

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BeaversEdge.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

RELATED: EDGE PODCAST - CIVIL WAR EDITION | Insider Injury Report | Staff Predictions | 5 Questions with UO Expert