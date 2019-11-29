News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 11:14:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Oregon State Beavers Insider: Injury Report Week 14

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

With the Oregon State football team (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) set to take on No. 14 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) in Eugene, BeaversEdge.com continues its weekly recurring series where we give you the latest on where the Beavers stand with injuries.

The good news for OSU? The injury list is short heading into the Civil War...

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BeaversEdge.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

RELATED: EDGE PODCAST - CIVIL WAR EDITION | Insider Injury Report | Staff Predictions | 5 Questions with UO Expert

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}