Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon Q&A with Duck Sports Authority
To learn more about the Oregon State's opponent this weekend, BeaversEdge.com chatted with Duck Sports Authority publisher A.J. Jacobsen, who covers the Oregon Ducks.
1. With the CFP now out of the picture, what’s the mood of the team following the ASU loss?
AJ: "Mario Cristobal said on Monday that the plane ride home from Tempe was the quietest he had ever been on. But one of the things this team has been good at all year long is focusing on each week as it comes up. I asked him about how his team will rebound emotionally after the loss.
"I think the fact that this is such a huge rivalry, this is such an important game to our players, our university, our community. The fact that Oregon State is playing really good football and they have a really good football program.
“I think there are so many factors and many things, the last game for our seniors in Autzen Stadium. This is everything you would want in a college football game, especially for your last one of the regular season. I think and feel very confident we’ll be dialed and focused in.”
2. Outside of Justin Herbert and CJ Verdell, who are some playmakers on offense for Oregon that Beaver fans should be aware of?
AJ: "Oregon has a very good and veteran offensive line and they are key to everything the Ducks do on offense. Sophomore Penei Sewell is one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy this year.
But in terms of playmakers, Penn State WR graduate transfer Juwan Johnson has been playing very well the last several games after missing the first five with an injury. Junior WR Johnny Johnson III had a big game against the Sun Devils and the Duck coaches say they want to use him more. Jaylon Redd is capable of breaking big plays from the slot position."
