AJ: "Mario Cristobal said on Monday that the plane ride home from Tempe was the quietest he had ever been on. But one of the things this team has been good at all year long is focusing on each week as it comes up. I asked him about how his team will rebound emotionally after the loss.

"I think the fact that this is such a huge rivalry, this is such an important game to our players, our university, our community. The fact that Oregon State is playing really good football and they have a really good football program.

“I think there are so many factors and many things, the last game for our seniors in Autzen Stadium. This is everything you would want in a college football game, especially for your last one of the regular season. I think and feel very confident we’ll be dialed and focused in.”