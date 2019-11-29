Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Oregon
Every Friday, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) looking to win their first Civil War since 2016 and secure bowl eligibility against the No. 14 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BeaversEdge.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)
RELATED: EDGE PODCAST - CIVIL WAR EDITION
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
After 11 games, it all comes down to the Civil War.
With the right to live in the state and a bowl berth on the line for the 5-6 Oregon State football team, this figures to be a contest where the Beavers lay it all on the line. After coming up just seconds short of its sixth win in heartbreaking fashion against Washington State a week ago, it'll be very interesting to see how the team responds against what's going to be a very engaged and likely angry Oregon squad.
After seeing its College Football Playoff hopes dashed on national television against Arizona State (yes, the same ASU that OSU beat 35-34 the week prior in Reser Stadium) the Ducks will likely be looking to prove a point to the college football world against their arch-rivals before squaring off with Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
However, Oregon State has been very good on the road this season and I expect them to play an inspired contest that goes right down to the wire. Asking this group to knock off the No. 14 team in the country is a tough ask, albeit not an impossible one. The Beavers have adopted a "why not us?" mindset all week in preparation for this contest and I expect the Beavers to remember the lopsided nature the last two years.
While the Beavers will be plenty motivated to reach a bowl game and erase the memories of the past two seasons, Oregon is a very good football team and I just don't see them dropping two games in two weeks. The Ducks will sweat this one out as the Beavers make them earn it, but I see Oregon coming out on top.
Prediction: Oregon 41, Oregon State 31
JARED HALUS' PICK
If you listened to the newly revived Edge Podcast this week, you heard me hint at a possible upset for Oregon State. It’s a unique situation, because both teams are coming off important games that they probably should have won.
The question now is this: Will we see two deflated and disheartened teams on Saturday, or will we see two teams that are hungry to prove that they are worthy of what is still on the line?
I think we’ll see the latter, and in that case, here are a few things I think the Beavs will need to do to win:
- Drown out the noise
And I don’t just mean the crowd noise. There are a lot of stipulations to this game, but the Beavers need to forget about it and focus more on playing good football.
- Win the turnover battle
This is a given but is increasingly important against an opponent that may not allow you as many scoring chances.
- Establish the run
Another given, but this opens up the passing game which is where the Beavs can be very dangerous.
- Get pressure on Herbert
Whether it is Hamilcar Rashed Jr. or someone else, there needs to be orange in the backfield.
- Kick them while they’re down
If the Ducks come out with a hangover from Arizona State, Oregon State needs to quickly remind them why they should have eaten their breakfast and jump all over them early on.
If the Beavs do these things, which I think they will, it just might be time to go bowling.
Prediction: Oregon State 42 Oregon 37