Every Friday, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) looking to win their first Civil War since 2016 and secure bowl eligibility against the No. 14 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

After 11 games, it all comes down to the Civil War.

With the right to live in the state and a bowl berth on the line for the 5-6 Oregon State football team, this figures to be a contest where the Beavers lay it all on the line. After coming up just seconds short of its sixth win in heartbreaking fashion against Washington State a week ago, it'll be very interesting to see how the team responds against what's going to be a very engaged and likely angry Oregon squad.

After seeing its College Football Playoff hopes dashed on national television against Arizona State (yes, the same ASU that OSU beat 35-34 the week prior in Reser Stadium) the Ducks will likely be looking to prove a point to the college football world against their arch-rivals before squaring off with Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

However, Oregon State has been very good on the road this season and I expect them to play an inspired contest that goes right down to the wire. Asking this group to knock off the No. 14 team in the country is a tough ask, albeit not an impossible one. The Beavers have adopted a "why not us?" mindset all week in preparation for this contest and I expect the Beavers to remember the lopsided nature the last two years.

While the Beavers will be plenty motivated to reach a bowl game and erase the memories of the past two seasons, Oregon is a very good football team and I just don't see them dropping two games in two weeks. The Ducks will sweat this one out as the Beavers make them earn it, but I see Oregon coming out on top.

Prediction: Oregon 41, Oregon State 31