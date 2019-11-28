BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus recap Oregon State's narrow loss to Washington State, look ahead to Saturday's Civil War matchup and touch on some of the Beavers' top targets on the recruiting trail.

