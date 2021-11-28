Recruits React To Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith's Contract Extension

NEW USERS: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith inking a contract extension last week that will keep him in Corvallis through the 2027 season, BeaversEdge.com has the complete reaction from the recruiting trail!

2022 OL Commit Dylan Lopez: "Great news! The future of OSU football is bright and with Coach Smith as head coach, he will lead the program to the promise-land! Super excited!”

2022 DB Commit Carlos Mack: “I couldn't be happier for him. It's great to see the direction the program is going in and happy to know Coach will be there for the long haul.”

