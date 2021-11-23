Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 11 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Miami Dolphins Practice Squad -> After being let go from Seattle's practice squad after Russell Wilson returned to full health, Luton was signed by the Miami Dolphins to be on their practice squad. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String -> Jefferson didn't see action in the Lions' 13-10 loss to Cleveland as he hadn't recovered from an ankle injury suffered against Pittsburgh in the week prior. However, Jefferson returned to practice as a limited participant on Monday this week... Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Third String -> In Chicago's 16-13 loss to Baltimore, Nall saw action on special teams, playing 15 total snaps. Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad -> Pierce has reverted back to the Bears' practice squad.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 22-13 win over Tennessee, Cooks hauled in two of his three targets for 18 yards. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad -> Togiai was recently signed to the Eagles' practice squad... He returns to Philly where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. After being cut by the Eagles before the start of the '20 season, he spent all of last year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR -> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> In Minnesota's 34-31 win over Green Bay, Brandel saw two snaps at left tackle and five on special teams. Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Injured Reserve -> Remmers was inactive in the Chiefs' win over Dallas due to a minor knee injury suffered a couple of weeks ago. He's currently on short-term IR and could be eligible to return later in the year. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Andrews was activated from IR in late October and currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> In Arizona's 23-13 win over Seattle, Harlow started at left guard and played 83 total snaps. He's logged two straight starts for the Cardinals...

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Second String -> In Tennessee's 22-13 loss to Houston, Peko saw 11 snaps at defensive end.

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad -> Rashed made his NFL debut in week 10, playing 16 snaps on defense and two on special teams. This last week against Miami, Rashed didn't see action as he returned to the practice squad.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 40-29 win over New Orleans, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and played 65 total snaps. He finished with three tackles and one pass deflection. Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> In Dallas' 19-9 loss to Kansas City, Wright didn't see action on defense or special teams. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 41-15 loss to Indianapolis, Poyer started at safety and finished with eight total tackles. He played 62 total snaps... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - First/Second String -> In New York's 24-17 loss to Miami, Dunn started at one of the cornerback spots and played 71 total snaps. He finished fourth on the team in total tackles with seven.

Punter