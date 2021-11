BREAKING: Louisville DB Transfer Bralyn Oliver Commits To Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The portal strikes again!

After announcing his intention to transfer from Louisville in August, former class of 2021 safety Bralyn Oliver has made his decision to play for the Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon State offered Oliver on November 8th, and he quickly came up for an official visit for the final home win over Arizona State. Now, just one day following the visit, the North Carolina native has committed to Jonathan Smith and company.

