Peyton (CO) quarterback Brayden Dorman is fresh off of a visit to Corvallis for Oregon State's 24-10 win over Arizona State. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound gunslinger has had a busy year checking out different schools, and has seen his interest and offer list grow with schools like Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Colorado, Iowa State, and more all in the mix.

"My recruitment is going good. I’ve been hearing from Oregon State, Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas, and Mississippi State the most so far," said Dorman.

Though Dorman is hearing from many schools, the one that has the most of his attention right now is none other than Oregon State. His visit opened his eyes to a lot of what the Beavs have to offer, and Dorman admitted that he has some thinking and reflecting to do following his visit.