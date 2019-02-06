After signing the majority of its class during the December signing period, the Oregon State Football team signed 12 more players during the February period. While only four players are scholarship players, Beavers’ head coach Jonathan Smith is very excited about the newcomers and their potential impact.

If there’s a reason for optimism surrounding the Beavers headed into 2019, it’s their offense.

OSU returns seven starters on the offense and after great improvement in 2018 under the tutelage of the offensive minds of Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, it’s plausible that the Beavers might have one of the most complete offensive teams in the Pac-12.

“Consistency is the biggest thing for us this year,” Lindgren said. “There were times where we were moving it and in rhythm and times where we stalled and didn’t score enough points to give ourselves a chance to win. We’ve got to shore up the number of negative plays because those stall drives. We gave up too many sacks and that’s something we’re also wanting to fix.”

The loss of three starters on the offensive line hurts, as does the loss of key receiver Timmy Hernandez, but given the amount of talent the Beavers have coming in via the recruiting ranks and offseason transfer acquisitions combined with a solid core of players returning, OSU has the potential to be really good.

2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Jermar Jefferson returns to lead the backfield, flanked by Artavis Pierce. Isaiah Hodgins, Trevon Bradford, and Nebraska transfer Tyjon Lindsey lead the receiving corps and Noah Togiai, Teagan Quitoriano, and Isaiah Smalls will provide run and pass game support from the tight end spots.

Skill position-wise, the Beavers look really good heading into this season. However, they’ll need someone under-center who can provide consistent production and that spot is wide open heading into spring practices.

The biggest question mark on offense heading into spring is who will be the Beavers quarterback… They’ll have two competing for the starting job in senior Jake Luton and redshirt-sophomore Tristan Gebbia.

Luton, who was granted a sixth season by the NCAA in January and Gebbia, who transferred in from Nebraska in September, will be looking to make their case and showcase their skills to the offensive coaches in the hopes of winning the job.

“We’re all ready to get the pads on and get out there and play ball,” Luton said. “This will be the first time where I’m really able to piggyback years in the same system. That’s huge for a quarterback to have that opportunity and that’s a big reason why I came back was the opportunity to put two years together in the same system. I’m really excited.”

Gebbia has been at OSU since September and worked as the scout team quarterback last season while being ineligible. He's ready for the opportunity to get on the field and compete now that he’s eligible.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Gebbia said. “Not everybody gets a chance to lace up their cleats and go to work with 100 other guys working towards the same goal. It’s a blessing in my life and I’m really excited to be on the field.”

Despite the competition, the two have developed a great relationship and will be looking to lead by example come spring.

“The competition will help both of them. Depth forces competition and competition leads to better play,” Smith said. “The two of them get along really well and they're going to push each other to be their best."

WATCH: Oregon State Video Interviews from National Signing Day