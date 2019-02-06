Oregon State Beavers Football: Signing Day Notebook
After signing the majority of its class during the December signing period, the Oregon State Football team signed 12 more players during the February period. While only four players are scholarship players, Beavers’ head coach Jonathan Smith is very excited about the newcomers and their potential impact.
Scholarship players joining
Akili Arnold: 6-foot, 185 pound safety
Jacob Ferenczi: 6-foot-5, 280 pound offensive tackle
James Rawls: JUCO 6-foot-3, 265 pound defensive-end
Thomas Sio: 6-foot-4, 330 pound offensive guard
Preferred Walk Ons
Dylan Black: 6-foot-1, 200 pound long snapper
Cade Brownholtz: 6-foot-3, 230 pound outside linebacker
Jackson Chryst: 6-foot-2, 200 pound quarterback
Jackson Cloyd: 6-foot-2, 230 pound inside linebacker
Kade Hustler: 6-foot-3, 245 pound linebacker
Tanner Miller: 6-foot-4, 300 pound offensive guard
Cam Sanders: 6-foot-3, 215 pound tight end
Nick Suing: 6-foot-3, 290 pound offensive tackle
Beavers’ high-powered offense coming together
If there’s a reason for optimism surrounding the Beavers headed into 2019, it’s their offense.
OSU returns seven starters on the offense and after great improvement in 2018 under the tutelage of the offensive minds of Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, it’s plausible that the Beavers might have one of the most complete offensive teams in the Pac-12.
“Consistency is the biggest thing for us this year,” Lindgren said. “There were times where we were moving it and in rhythm and times where we stalled and didn’t score enough points to give ourselves a chance to win. We’ve got to shore up the number of negative plays because those stall drives. We gave up too many sacks and that’s something we’re also wanting to fix.”
The loss of three starters on the offensive line hurts, as does the loss of key receiver Timmy Hernandez, but given the amount of talent the Beavers have coming in via the recruiting ranks and offseason transfer acquisitions combined with a solid core of players returning, OSU has the potential to be really good.
2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Jermar Jefferson returns to lead the backfield, flanked by Artavis Pierce. Isaiah Hodgins, Trevon Bradford, and Nebraska transfer Tyjon Lindsey lead the receiving corps and Noah Togiai, Teagan Quitoriano, and Isaiah Smalls will provide run and pass game support from the tight end spots.
Skill position-wise, the Beavers look really good heading into this season. However, they’ll need someone under-center who can provide consistent production and that spot is wide open heading into spring practices.
The biggest question mark on offense heading into spring is who will be the Beavers quarterback… They’ll have two competing for the starting job in senior Jake Luton and redshirt-sophomore Tristan Gebbia.
Luton, who was granted a sixth season by the NCAA in January and Gebbia, who transferred in from Nebraska in September, will be looking to make their case and showcase their skills to the offensive coaches in the hopes of winning the job.
“We’re all ready to get the pads on and get out there and play ball,” Luton said. “This will be the first time where I’m really able to piggyback years in the same system. That’s huge for a quarterback to have that opportunity and that’s a big reason why I came back was the opportunity to put two years together in the same system. I’m really excited.”
Gebbia has been at OSU since September and worked as the scout team quarterback last season while being ineligible. He's ready for the opportunity to get on the field and compete now that he’s eligible.
“I’m so happy to be here,” Gebbia said. “Not everybody gets a chance to lace up their cleats and go to work with 100 other guys working towards the same goal. It’s a blessing in my life and I’m really excited to be on the field.”
Despite the competition, the two have developed a great relationship and will be looking to lead by example come spring.
“The competition will help both of them. Depth forces competition and competition leads to better play,” Smith said. “The two of them get along really well and they're going to push each other to be their best."
Tibesar expecting “dramatic” defensive improvement
There’s nowhere to go but up.
Following a 2018 campaign that saw the Oregon State defense rank second to last nationally in total defense, the Beavers will be looking to flip in the script in the second year of the Tim Tibesar era.
The Beavers’ defensive coordinator didn’t mince words when talking about his expectation for the OSU defense in 2019.
“Dramatic improvement,” Tibesar said. “If we can improve in our run defense and takeaways, it will help us immensely. I’d be very disappointed if we didn’t take a big jump in our defense this year.”
Armed with high-level transfers, a solid incoming recruiting class, and internal growth and familiarity within the program, the Beavers feel that they’re capable of being able to make significant leaps in 2019.
“Everybody is pleased on signing day and you’re excited and optimistic about what the class brings and how they can help you get better,” Tibesar said. “All these players have the opportunity to come in and contribute right away and improve our starters and our depth.”
One of the players who is sure to make an instant impact in 2019 is outside linebacker Addison Gumbs.
The 6-foot-4, 253 pound Oklahoma transfer isn’t going to be ready for spring football as he recovers from an ACL surgery in August, but that hasn’t stopped him from making an early declaration that is going to significantly improve the Beavers’ run defense in 2019.
“I’m a player who can wreak havoc on opposing offenses,” Gumbs said. “I want to be in the opposing backfield and make a ton of plays for my team. I really like coach Tibesar’s defense and I feel that I can fit in real well. He put a ton of guys in the NFL while he was at Wisconsin and I want to be one of them.”
“I’ve been impressed with his football intelligence and he’s a football junkie," Tibesar said of Gumbs. "He wants to come up to talk and watch film with me and learn as much as he can. He brings the size and speed that we’re looking for.”
It all starts up front and now that the Beavers have size and depth on the defensive line, they feel that they’ll be able to stop the run with more consistency, which will allow their defense to play with more aggression.
“Being able to add six defensive lineman is going to be a big help with a numbers and size standpoint,” Tibesar said. “It’s not going to be a magic fix or anything like that, because we still have a lot of hard work to do and a lot to accomplish before game day.”
Quick Hitters
- Smith noted that running back Calvin Tyler and defensive end Simon Sandberg will join Gumbs on the inactive list for spring ball as they continue their recovery and rehab from injuries.
- Outside linebacker Kee Whetzel will get an opportunity to play in the secondary in spring per Smith. This move comes well after our very own Mike Singer broke the news in early January.
- Per Gumbs, his recovery is going very well and is on schedule to return to the field by fall camp. He tore his ACL in August 2018.
- In terms of spring football and practices, Smith plans to start his 15 allotted sessions March 5th with three practices a week. The Beavers will practice half of those in March before dead week and finals and resume the remainder after spring term starts. Smith noted that the Beavers will be having another scrimmage in Beaverton and will conclude with the spring game in Reser Stadium in the end of April.
- New secondary coach Blue Adams really made a strong first impression. I really like his demeanor and personality. Stay tuned for a Q and A with coach Adams talking about his journey to Oregon State in the coming days.