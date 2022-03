Oregon State Basketball: Jarod Lucas To Enter Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior guard Jarod Lucas has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaversEdge.com has confirmed.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard (Hacienda Heights, CA) is coming off a junior campaign that saw him average 13.5 points (career-high), 2.3 rebounds, & 1.2 assists per contest.

He appeared in and started all 31 of OSU's contests in 2021-22, posting shooting percentages of 42% from the field, 39% from beyond the arc, and 87% from the foul line.

"After much thought and deliberation with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I will be keeping all of my options open," Lucas said via Twitter.

He joins Dashawn Davis & Gianni Hunt who have also recently entered the transfer portal...

