Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Nevada In 11

RENO, Nev. – Tanner Smith’s solo home run in the 11th inning proved to be the game winner in Oregon State’s 14-13 victory over Nevada Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Smith’s blast, his third of the season, broke a 13-13 deadlock and helped the Beavers (18-5 overall) overcome a late Nevada (11-11) rally. Oregon State was up 11-0 after four by found itself down one, 13-12, entering the eighth after Nevada posted nine runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Justin Boyd tied the game with a single in the eighth, leading the way for Smith’s homer off Nevada’s Kade Morris in the 11th. Morris took the loss to drop to 2-3 on the year.

Reid Sebby picked up the win, his first of the year, with two scoreless frames. Ryan Brown kept Nevada scoreless in the 11th for his first save.

Boyd and Greg Fuchs led the Beavers’ 20-hit attack with three apiece. Fuchs also drove in three runs.

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision. AJ Lattery, making his second start of the year, struck out five in four innings of work for the Beavers. Nevada’s Jacob Biesterfield allowed six hits and six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Next Up

The teams finish the midweek series Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field in Reno. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to 11 games with a run-scoring single in the third inning.

- Boyd also extended his hit streak to five games with a single in the third.

- Boyd tripled in the fourth, the Beavers’ first since the series finale versus Arizona State.

- Smith extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the seventh.

- The Beavers scored six in the third inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. OSU tallied six hits in the frame.

- Oregon State has scored 29 runs in the third inning this season.

- Lattery retired the first seven batters he faced, including four by strikeout.

- Braden Boisvert made his OSU debut in the fifth, coming on in relief of Lattery.