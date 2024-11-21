Oregon State Baseball Welcomes 13 For 2026 Season

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State’s Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach, has announced that 13 newcomers have signed to join the program for the 2026 season.
The signees are:
Kameron Beck, INF, South Jordan, Utah
- Bingham High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Joel Sato.
- Two-time all-state selection as a sophomore and junior.• Hit .447 as a junior, adding five home runs, eight doubles, 26 runs batted in and nine stolen bases.
- Batted .367 his junior season, adding four home runs, seven doubles, 23 RBI and one stolen base.
- Participated in the Area Code Games.
- Born May 12, 2007. Son of Rebekah and Lars Beck. Has two sisters, Haylee and Marissa.
- Enjoys golf and fishing in his spare time.
- On the Honor Roll in high school.
- Chose Oregon State because “the success of the program and I see the coaching staff making me a better person on and off the field.”
Tyler Bellerose, RHP, Huntington Beach, Calif.
- Huntington Beach High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Benji Medure.
First-Team All-League and League MVP during his career.
Went 1-0 with a 2.15 earned run average in 11 appearances as a junior. Struck out 48 in 42 1/3 innings.
- Made 11 appearances as a sophomore, striking out 30 in 29 innings. Posted a 0.72 ERA.
- On the surf team at Huntington Beach, earning all-league honors.
- Born December 16, 2006. Son of Laura Parsons and Ryan Bellerose. Has two sisters, Lexi and Shilo. Has two brothers, Tanner and Liam. Intends to major in graphic design at Oregon State. Enjoys surfing and golf in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the energy and culture.”
Calvin Gregory, LHP, Lake Oswego, Ore.
- Lakeridge High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Ray Pearson.
- Threw 11 innings as a freshman.
Born May 10, 2006. Son of Allison and Rance Gregory. Has one brother, Truman.
- Would like to go into physical therapy after his playing career.
- Enjoys fishing and working out in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because of “perfect baseball and school life.”
Win Gurney, OF, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
- Mira Costa High School
- Letterwinner for head coaches Andy Diver and Keith Ramsey.
- All-Region and All-League selection as a junior. Earned All-League honors as a freshman.
- Hit .383 as a junior, collecting two home runs with 15 doubles, 30 runs batted in and six stolen bases.
- Batted .316 his freshman season, totaling three home runs, eight doubles, 18 RBI and five stolen bases.
- Has also lettered in football as a running back.
- Born Oct. 19, 2006 in Los Angeles. Son of Deirdre and Scott Gurney. Has one sister, Blake.
- Intends to major in business at Oregon State.
- On the Honor Roll all four years of high school. Also a four-year Athlete Scholar and member of the National Honor Society.
- Enjoys surfing, hunting and fishing in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the program, the coaching staff and to win a College World Series. OSU has the opportunity to select from a wide variety of business majors.”
Trevor Kaiser, RHP, West Richland, Wash.
- Hanford High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Jamie Meracle.
- Has played first, third, the outfield and on the mound during hiscareer.
- Pitched in six games as a junior, posting a 3-2 record and 2.06 ERA. Struck out 28 in 34 innings.
- Participated in the Area Code Games.
- Letterwinner in basketball at center and football as a quarterback.
- Born Nov. 24, 2006 in Kennewick, Wash. Son of Hollie and David Kaiser. Has two sisters, Peyton and Morgan.
- Intends to major in psychology at Oregon State.
- Enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time.• Chose Oregon State because “it’s a very good organization that knows how to get guys to the next level.”
Trey Morris, LHP, Easton, Calif.
- Washington Union High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Matthew Fox.
- All-State selection and All-League honoree during his career. Also selected League MVP and Team MVP.
- Batted .372 with six home runs as a junior. Drove in 21 runs, stole 13 bases and hit eight doubles with three triples.
- Hit .386 as a sophomore, tallying 21 RBI with nine stolen bases, three home runs, eight doubles and two triples.
- Posted a 0.83 earned run average his freshman season. Totaled 117 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings and went 6-1.
- Participated in the Area Code Games.
- Also a letterwinner in football, playing quarterback.
- Born August 8, 2006 in Fresno, Calif. Son of Stephanie and Randy Morris. Has two brothers, Alex and Derek. Brother Derek played college baseball at Westcliff University. On the Honor Roll, Link Crew and in leadership in high school.
- Would like to go into coaching after his playing career.
- Enjoys video games, pickle ball and spending time with friends and family in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the winning tradition as well as my relationships with the players and coaches.”
Xavier Neyens, INF, Mount Vernon, Wash.
- Mount Vernon High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Tony Wolden.
- Rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Washington and No. 2 in the Pacific Northwest by Baseball Northwest.
- Ranked as the No. 7 MLB Draft prospect in 2025 by BaseballAmerica.
- Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Washington.
- 3A Player of the Year.
- Three-time All-League selection and two-time League Most Valuable Player.
- Hit .410 with two home runs and a .500 on-base percentage as a junior.
- Batted .500 his sophomore season, adding three home runs, 13 doubles and a .550 on-base percentage.
- Participated in the Area Code Games.
- Letterwinner in basketball, earning Second-Team All-League Honors.
- Born Oct. 29, 2006 in Everett, Wash. Son of Lianna and Steve Neyens. Has one sister, Harper.
- Intends to study communications at Oregon State. Would like to go into coaching after his playing career.
- On the Honor Roll in high school.
- Enjoys playing basketball and building legos in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the culture.”
John Petrie, INF/OF, Irvine, Calif.
- Huntington Beach High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Benji Medure.
- Two-year team captain.
- Batted .250 with two home runs, 20 RBI and a .400 on-base percentage as a junior.
- Hit a home run with six RBI and a .286 batting average his sophomore season.
- Born August 6, 2005 in Newport Beach, Calif. Son of Sunday and John Petrie. Has two sisters, Haley and Lexi.
- Intends to major in business at Oregon State.
- Would like to go into sports medicine after his playing career.
- Enjoys golfing, the beach and working out in his spare time.
- Has been active in the community, working at a senior center as well as assisting with special education students camp. Has helped with little league camps as well.
- Chose Oregon State because of “the baseball culture and my love for Corvallis. It felt like home.”
Mason Pike, INF/RHP, Puyallup, Wash.
- Puyallup High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Marc Weise.
- Rated as the No. 5 player in the Pacific Northwest by BaseballNorthwest. Ranked No. 2 in the state of Washington.
- Ranked as the No. 68 MLB Draft prospect in 2025 by BaseballAmerica.• Three-time All-State and All-League selection.
- PBR Player of the Year in Washington.
- SPSL Player of the Year.
- Batted .430 with two home runs as a junior. On the mound, went 10-0 with a 0.66 ERA. Struck out 95 in 66 innings.
- Hit .355 his sophomore season, totaling three home runs.• Batted .333 as a freshman, posting two home runs.
- Participated in the Area Code Games.
- Born August 28, 2006. Son of Misty and Mark Pike. Has two sisters, Keilani and Taylor.
- Has one brother, Madden.
- Enjoys fishing and golfing in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “it’s my dream school and because of the people.”
Ethan Porter, INF/OF, Huntington Beach, Calif.
- Huntington Beach High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Benji Medure.
- Played in 34 games as a junior, batting .291 with nine doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 runs batted in. Walked 13 times and stolen eight bases.
- Batted .300 as a sophomore, collecting three hits with a walk.
- Son of Julie and Josh Porter.
Josh Proctor, INF, Altadena, Calif.
- Marantha High School / La Cañada High School
- Letterwinner for Matt Shupper at Marantha High School as a ju-nior.
- Ranked as the No. 75 MLB Draft prospect in 2025 by BaseballAmerica.
- Silver Slugger as a junior. Named First-Team All-Olympic League in 2024.
- Batted .397 with one home run, four doubles, 15 RBI and two stolen bases as a junior.
- Played at La Cañada High School as a sophomore and freshman for head coach Carl Gschwender.
- Earned First-Team All-Rio Hondo League as a sophomore.
- Batted .333 as a sophomore, collecting two home runs, six doubles, eight RBI and a stolen base.
- Hit .239 his freshman year, totaling two home runs, three doubles,10 RBI and two stolen bases.
- Letterwinner in basketball. Totaled 374 points as a junior with 95 offensive rebounds and 121 defensive rebounds.
- Participated in the Area Code Games.• Named Second-Team All-League in basketball as a sophomore.
- Born December 1, 2006 in Pasadena, Calif. Son of Kelly and Murph Proctor. Has two brothers, Reese and Ryan. Father, Murph, played baseball at USC and with Los Angeles and Cleveland. Brother, Ryan, played baseball at Pepperdine. Brother, Reese, played baseball and football at Kenyon College. Grandfather, Bob, played for Occidental and in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Uncle, Craig, played at Cal Poly Pomona and with the Padres. Great uncle, Steve, played at Cal State Fullerton.
- Intends to major in kinesiology at Oregon State.
- Would like to go into physical therapy or own a baseball workout facility after his playing career.
- Enjoys basketball, golf, weightlifting and cooking in his spare time.
- Member of the California Scholarship Federation.
- Active in the community, working with the Pasadena Human Society, the Assisteens, at the Assistance League Thrift Shop and packaging and delivering packages for the homeless.
- Chose Oregon State because “it’s an elite baseball program, which includes coaches and staff baseball knowledge and experience. I like the relationships, the facilities, the winning attitude and mental game at Oregon State.”
Noah Scott, RHP, Westminster, Colo.
- Iowa Western Community College
- Currently a sophomore for Iowa Western.
- Honorable Mention All-America as a freshman. Named the ICAAC
Athlete of the Week twice. Selected First-Team Fall Academic All-Region.
- Went 12-2 in 2024, posting a 3.79 ERA. Struck out 62 in 71 1/3innings.Broomfield High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Kale Gilmore.
- Lettered three seasons.
- First-Team All-State as a senior while being named Front RangeLeague Player of the Year.
- Named Second-Team All-Conference as a junior. Broomfield wasCHSAA State Champions in 2022.
- Went 12-1 as a senior, posting a 1.16 ERA. Struck out 68 in 66 1/3innings.
- Was 6-1 as a junior, finishing with a 2.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 44 innings.
- Went 1-0 as a freshman, collecting 10 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.Personal• Born July 6, 2004 in Thornton, Colo.
- Son of Sonja and Greg Scott Has two sisters, Clairisa and Tyler. Has one brother, Tanner.
- Member of the Honor Roll in high school.
- Intends to major in engineering, math or science at Oregon State.
- Enjoys golf, playing guitar and music and building legos in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “I’ve wanted to go to OSU since the beginning of high school.”
Gage Thompson, INF, Puyallup, Wash.
- Puyallup High School
- Letterwinner for head coach Marc Weise.
- Rated as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Washington by Baseball Northwest. Ranked as the No. 6 position player.
- Hit one home run with three doubles, 14 RBI and five stolen bases his junior year.
- Collected two home runs with four doubles, 17 RBI and four stolen bases.
Hit .345 as a freshman, posting one home run, eight doubles, 19RBI and four stolen bases.
- Born May 14, 2006. Son of Cyndy and Sean Thompson. Has one sister, Haleigh.
- Intends to major in business at Oregon State.
- Would like to own his own business one day, or go into HVAC, welding or carpentry.
- Enjoys working out, snowboarding, video games and hanging out with friends in his spare time.
- Chose Oregon State because “it is my dream school.”
HC Mitch Canham on the class
“I’m excited to welcome this class to Oregon State and Beaver Nation,” Canham said. “This group represents what it means to a Beaver; dedication, toughness and selflessness. They’re going to work hard to bring titles back to Corvallis and Beaver fans should know how great of character they’re bringing to represent our school, program and community.”
