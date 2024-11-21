Oregon State Baseball Welcomes 13 For 2026 Season

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State’s Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach, has announced that 13 newcomers have signed to join the program for the 2026 season.

The signees are:

Kameron Beck, INF, South Jordan, Utah

- Bingham High School

- Letterwinner for head coach Joel Sato.

- Two-time all-state selection as a sophomore and junior.• Hit .447 as a junior, adding five home runs, eight doubles, 26 runs batted in and nine stolen bases.

- Batted .367 his junior season, adding four home runs, seven doubles, 23 RBI and one stolen base.

- Participated in the Area Code Games.

- Born May 12, 2007. Son of Rebekah and Lars Beck. Has two sisters, Haylee and Marissa.

- Enjoys golf and fishing in his spare time.

- On the Honor Roll in high school.

- Chose Oregon State because “the success of the program and I see the coaching staff making me a better person on and off the field.”

Tyler Bellerose, RHP, Huntington Beach, Calif.

- Huntington Beach High School

- Letterwinner for head coach Benji Medure.

First-Team All-League and League MVP during his career.

Went 1-0 with a 2.15 earned run average in 11 appearances as a junior. Struck out 48 in 42 1/3 innings.

- Made 11 appearances as a sophomore, striking out 30 in 29 innings. Posted a 0.72 ERA.

- On the surf team at Huntington Beach, earning all-league honors.

- Born December 16, 2006. Son of Laura Parsons and Ryan Bellerose. Has two sisters, Lexi and Shilo. Has two brothers, Tanner and Liam. Intends to major in graphic design at Oregon State. Enjoys surfing and golf in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because of “the energy and culture.”

Calvin Gregory, LHP, Lake Oswego, Ore.

- Lakeridge High School

- Letterwinner for head coach Ray Pearson.

- Threw 11 innings as a freshman.

Born May 10, 2006. Son of Allison and Rance Gregory. Has one brother, Truman.

- Would like to go into physical therapy after his playing career.

- Enjoys fishing and working out in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because of “perfect baseball and school life.”

Win Gurney, OF, Manhattan Beach, Calif.

- Mira Costa High School

- Letterwinner for head coaches Andy Diver and Keith Ramsey.

- All-Region and All-League selection as a junior. Earned All-League honors as a freshman.

- Hit .383 as a junior, collecting two home runs with 15 doubles, 30 runs batted in and six stolen bases.

- Batted .316 his freshman season, totaling three home runs, eight doubles, 18 RBI and five stolen bases.

- Has also lettered in football as a running back.

- Born Oct. 19, 2006 in Los Angeles. Son of Deirdre and Scott Gurney. Has one sister, Blake.

- Intends to major in business at Oregon State.

- On the Honor Roll all four years of high school. Also a four-year Athlete Scholar and member of the National Honor Society.

- Enjoys surfing, hunting and fishing in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because of “the program, the coaching staff and to win a College World Series. OSU has the opportunity to select from a wide variety of business majors.”

Trevor Kaiser, RHP, West Richland, Wash.

- Hanford High School

- Letterwinner for head coach Jamie Meracle.

- Has played first, third, the outfield and on the mound during hiscareer.

- Pitched in six games as a junior, posting a 3-2 record and 2.06 ERA. Struck out 28 in 34 innings.

- Participated in the Area Code Games.

- Letterwinner in basketball at center and football as a quarterback.

- Born Nov. 24, 2006 in Kennewick, Wash. Son of Hollie and David Kaiser. Has two sisters, Peyton and Morgan.

- Intends to major in psychology at Oregon State.

- Enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time.• Chose Oregon State because “it’s a very good organization that knows how to get guys to the next level.”

Trey Morris, LHP, Easton, Calif.

- Washington Union High School

- Letterwinner for head coach Matthew Fox.

- All-State selection and All-League honoree during his career. Also selected League MVP and Team MVP.

- Batted .372 with six home runs as a junior. Drove in 21 runs, stole 13 bases and hit eight doubles with three triples.

- Hit .386 as a sophomore, tallying 21 RBI with nine stolen bases, three home runs, eight doubles and two triples.

- Posted a 0.83 earned run average his freshman season. Totaled 117 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings and went 6-1.

- Participated in the Area Code Games.

- Also a letterwinner in football, playing quarterback.

- Born August 8, 2006 in Fresno, Calif. Son of Stephanie and Randy Morris. Has two brothers, Alex and Derek. Brother Derek played college baseball at Westcliff University. On the Honor Roll, Link Crew and in leadership in high school.

- Would like to go into coaching after his playing career.

- Enjoys video games, pickle ball and spending time with friends and family in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because of “the winning tradition as well as my relationships with the players and coaches.”

Xavier Neyens, INF, Mount Vernon, Wash.

- Mount Vernon High School

- Letterwinner for head coach Tony Wolden.

- Rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Washington and No. 2 in the Pacific Northwest by Baseball Northwest.

- Ranked as the No. 7 MLB Draft prospect in 2025 by BaseballAmerica.

- Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Washington.

- 3A Player of the Year.

- Three-time All-League selection and two-time League Most Valuable Player.

- Hit .410 with two home runs and a .500 on-base percentage as a junior.

- Batted .500 his sophomore season, adding three home runs, 13 doubles and a .550 on-base percentage.

- Participated in the Area Code Games.

- Letterwinner in basketball, earning Second-Team All-League Honors.

- Born Oct. 29, 2006 in Everett, Wash. Son of Lianna and Steve Neyens. Has one sister, Harper.

- Intends to study communications at Oregon State. Would like to go into coaching after his playing career.

- On the Honor Roll in high school.

- Enjoys playing basketball and building legos in his spare time.

- Chose Oregon State because of “the culture.”

