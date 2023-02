PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: WBB Meets The Media | Newcomer Profile: DJ Uiagalelei | Isaac Seumalo To Represent OSU In Super Bowl | Position Analysis: RB | Newcomer Profile: QB Aidan Chiles | Position Analysis: TE

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will open the season ranked 23rd in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday. That gives the Beavers four top-25 marks to open the 2023 season.

OSU is also ranked 23rd by Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The team’s best ranking is 18th by Baseball America. The Beavers are just outside of the top 25 per D1Baseball.com and Collegiate Baseball.

Oregon State opened the 2022 season ranked 20th per USA Today. The Beavers ended the season ranked 10th by the nation’s coaches.

Oregon State opens its 2023 schedule Feb. 17 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT (12 p.m. in Arizona).

OSU Athletics