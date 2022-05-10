 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Portland
Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Portland

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the No. 1/2 Oregon State baseball team (38-9, 18-6 Pac-12) set to host Portland (26-17, 13-8 WCC) at Goss Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Portland vs No.1/No. 2 Oregon State

Goss Stadium; Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.

Tuesday - 5:35 p.m.

RHP Jaren Hunter (1-1, 4.08) vs. LHP Ryan Rembisz (0-0, 4.09)

TV: Pac-12 Insider

Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network

Quick Hits

- Oregon State is ranked No. 1 for the first time this season, by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

- The Beavers were last No. 1 during the 2019 season.

- Oregon State has been in the top 10 of all six major polls for seven weeks this season, and in four straight.

- Jacob Melton went 7-for-9 in the last two games of the series versus Oregon and has overtaken the Pac-12 lead for batting average at .376. He is also first with 61 runs batted in.

- Melton's 61 RBI are good for a tie for eighth in the Oregon State single-season record books.

- Four of the top five players in the Pac-12 for on-base percentage are Beavers. They are: No. 1 Garret Forrester (.483), No. 2 Justin Boyd (.480), No. 4 Wade Meckler (.452), and No. 5 Melton (.451).

- Meckler also leads the Pac-12 with 56 runs scored, which is also tied for seventh in the OSU record books.

- OSU has held opponents to three runs or less in 10 of its last 11 games.

- Garret Forrester (14 games) and Justin Boyd (13 games) saw their hitting streaks snapped Sunday. Boyd is ninth in the Pac-12 with a .345 average and Forrester is just outside the top 10 at .329.

- Jaren Hunter, OSU's probable starter Tuesday, has thrown 9 2/3 innings in four career games versus Portland. He has limited the Pilots to no runs and four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

- He started versus Portland on April 5 in Hillsboro and threw a career-high 5 2/3 innings, getting the win.

- Hunter, over his last two starts, both versus Oregon, combined for nine innings, scattering six hits with no runs and one walk. He struck out seven.

Beavers In The Rankings

Oregon State Rankings 
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

2nd

Baseball America

1st

Perfect Game

2nd

Collegiate Baseball

1st

NCBWA

1st

USA Today

2nd

Updated Pac-12 Standings

----

