Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Portland

With the No. 1/2 Oregon State baseball team (38-9, 18-6 Pac-12) set to host Portland (26-17, 13-8 WCC) at Goss Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State is ranked No. 1 for the first time this season, by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

- The Beavers were last No. 1 during the 2019 season.

- Oregon State has been in the top 10 of all six major polls for seven weeks this season, and in four straight.

- Jacob Melton went 7-for-9 in the last two games of the series versus Oregon and has overtaken the Pac-12 lead for batting average at .376. He is also first with 61 runs batted in.

- Melton's 61 RBI are good for a tie for eighth in the Oregon State single-season record books.

- Four of the top five players in the Pac-12 for on-base percentage are Beavers. They are: No. 1 Garret Forrester (.483), No. 2 Justin Boyd (.480), No. 4 Wade Meckler (.452), and No. 5 Melton (.451).

- Meckler also leads the Pac-12 with 56 runs scored, which is also tied for seventh in the OSU record books.

- OSU has held opponents to three runs or less in 10 of its last 11 games.

- Garret Forrester (14 games) and Justin Boyd (13 games) saw their hitting streaks snapped Sunday. Boyd is ninth in the Pac-12 with a .345 average and Forrester is just outside the top 10 at .329.

- Jaren Hunter, OSU's probable starter Tuesday, has thrown 9 2/3 innings in four career games versus Portland. He has limited the Pilots to no runs and four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

- He started versus Portland on April 5 in Hillsboro and threw a career-high 5 2/3 innings, getting the win.

- Hunter, over his last two starts, both versus Oregon, combined for nine innings, scattering six hits with no runs and one walk. He struck out seven.