Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Stanford In Pac-12 Championship

With the Oregon State baseball team (44-14) set to face Stanford (40-14) in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Sunday evening, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Justin Boyd posted an Oregon State single-game record six hits in the first game Saturday. The Beavers also broke their single-game record with 28 hits, snapping a record set in 1954 with 27 versus Washington.

- Garret Forrester finished with a career-best six RBI in Saturday's game. He has 13 RBI in his four games in Scottsdale.

- Forrester is 14-for-31 over his last seven games. He homered twice Saturday and has four over the hit streak, while driving in 16. He has also walked six times during the streak.

- The Beavers are batting .404 with a .584 slugging percentage at the Pac-12 Tournament. Twenty of Oregon State's hits have gone for extras bases.

- Boyd is 10-for-16 in Scottsdale. He carries a five-game hit streak into Sunday's game, and is 15-for-24 with three doubles, a home run, five RBI and 10 runs scored during it.

- Forrester has walked 55 times this season, tying him with Michael Conforto (2014) for the second-most in a season at OSU. Adley Rutschman's 76 in 2019 remain the standard.

- Melton's game-winner also pushed his RBI tally to 75 this season. He's one shy of Conforto (2012) for third in OSU's single-season record book.

- Five Beavers have 20 or more multiple-hit efforts this season. Boyd leads with 26, while Melton and Wade Meckler are both at 24. Travis Bazzana has 23 with Forrester posting his 20th of the year in yesterday's second game.

- Meckler also scored his 72nd run of the season Saturday. That ties him with Trevor Larnach (2018) for the second-most by a Beaver. Cole Gillespie's (2006) 83 is OSU's most.

- Oregon State is 24-4 in non-conference games.