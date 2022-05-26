Four Kick Times Announced For 2022 Oregon State Football

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers To Face Cal In Pac-12 Tournament | Beavers Beat Huskies 13-8 | Melton Named Pac-12 POY | Postseason Projections | JUCO DL Taylor Lewis Talks OV

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Four game times were unveiled for the 2022 Oregon State football season Wednesday, including the first three games of the fifth under head coach Jonathan Smith. Additionally, it was announced that the Beavers’ game versus Oregon has been moved from Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Nov. 26.

Oregon State will open the 2022 season against Boise State on Sept. 3 at Reser Stadium. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and air live on ESPN.

Week two, Sept. 10, sees Oregon State make its first road trip of the season. The Beavers visit Fresno State in a game that will also kick off at 7:30 p.m. That game is set to air on the CBS Sports Network.

Oregon State returns to the Beaver State for a week three matchup with Montana State at Providence Park in Portland on Sept. 17. The Beavers and Bobcats will kickoff at 5 p.m. in a matchup that is slated to air on the Pac-12 Network.

The Beavers’ lone Friday matchup of the season comes Nov. 4 at Washington in Seattle. OSU and UW are slated for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ESPN2.

Start times and TV information the remaining games on OSU’s schedule will be decided between six and 12 days prior to each contest’s kick.