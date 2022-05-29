Oregon State Baseball Advances To Pac-12 Tournament Championship
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jacob Melton drove home Travis Bazzana on a ninth-inning walkoff single to send Oregon State to an 8-7 win over UCLA Saturday night at Scottsdale Stadium.
With the win, the Beavers (44-14 overall) advanced to the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game Sunday night versus Stanford. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. PT on ESPN2.
Kyle Dernedde set up the Oregon State comeback with an infield single to lead off the ninth. Two batters later, he moved to third when Bazzana doubled down the left field line. Dernedde scored the game-tying run when Garret Forrester’s popup was not fielded cleanly by the UCLA middle infield.
That setup Melton’s game winner. He sliced a 2-2 pitch from UCLA (38-22) reliever Kelly Austin down the left field line, bringing home Bazzana from second.
Austin took the loss after allowing three hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings, dropping to 4-3. Ben Ferrer picked up his fourth win of the season after scattering two hits with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs. He struck out six.
Melton’s game winner was his third hit of the day to pace the OSU offense, which totaled 14 hits in the second game of the day. Forrester, Tanner Smith and Jabin Trosky all had two hits.
Game 1: UCLA 25, Oregon State 22
Oregon State set a single-game record with 28 hits but the Beavers were unable to hold on to a nine-run lead in the ninth as UCLA won 25-22 in 10 innings. The Bruins walked off with the win via a three-run home run by Tommy Beres.
Justin Boyd set an Oregon State individual record with six hits in a 6-for-8 day. He drove in two and scored four runs.
Forrester hit a pair of home runs – a two-run blast in the first and a three-run round tripper in the fifth. He drove in a career-high six runs in a 3-for-7 effort.
Gavin Logan, meanwhile, drove in five runs of his own on the strength of two doubles. He went 5-for-7, which would have tied the previous OSU single-game record had Boyd not set it with his six hits Saturday.
Wade Meckler tied his career-best with five runs scored. He finished the day 2-for-3 with two walks.
Matthew Gretler also had three hits as eight Beavers tallied two or more.
Ryan Brown took the loss in game one, dropping to 4-1, after allowing five hits and seven runs in an inning of relief. Alonzo Tredwell picked up the win after allowing a run on two hits in the 10th inning. He improved to 3-1 on the year.
