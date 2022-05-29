Oregon State Baseball Advances To Pac-12 Tournament Championship

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jacob Melton drove home Travis Bazzana on a ninth-inning walkoff single to send Oregon State to an 8-7 win over UCLA Saturday night at Scottsdale Stadium.

With the win, the Beavers (44-14 overall) advanced to the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game Sunday night versus Stanford. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. PT on ESPN2.

Kyle Dernedde set up the Oregon State comeback with an infield single to lead off the ninth. Two batters later, he moved to third when Bazzana doubled down the left field line. Dernedde scored the game-tying run when Garret Forrester’s popup was not fielded cleanly by the UCLA middle infield.

That setup Melton’s game winner. He sliced a 2-2 pitch from UCLA (38-22) reliever Kelly Austin down the left field line, bringing home Bazzana from second.

Austin took the loss after allowing three hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings, dropping to 4-3. Ben Ferrer picked up his fourth win of the season after scattering two hits with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs. He struck out six.

Melton’s game winner was his third hit of the day to pace the OSU offense, which totaled 14 hits in the second game of the day. Forrester, Tanner Smith and Jabin Trosky all had two hits.