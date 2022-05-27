 BeaversEdge - Official Visit Profile: LB Isaiah Chisom
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-27 09:10:45 -0500') }} football

Official Visit Profile: LB Isaiah Chisom

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Writer

Next weekend, Oregon State will begin regularly hosting official visitors on campus for the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Beavers have already hosted a handful of recruits this month on official visits including 2023 DE Brady Nassar and 2022 JUCO Transfer Taylor Lewis.

One of the Beavers' official visitors next weekend will be 2023 linebacker, Isaiah Chisom out of Chaminade in West Hills, CA. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound three-star prospect has been a top target of the Beavers for quite some time now and has been near the top of his list as well.

