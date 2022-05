Oregon State Women's Basketball Lands German Point Guard Martha Pietsch

Pietsch who plays for TuS Lichterfelde in Berlin has appeared internationally for Germany including at the 2019 FIBA U16 women's European Championship. During her appearances in U16 Women's European Championships, Pietsch averaged 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest as well as totaling 12 steals in six games.

The Oregon State Women's Basketball program picked up a commitment on Saturday night from German point guard Martha Pietsch according to her Instagram. .

Pietsch should join the program this summer in time for the 2022-2023 season. She's another addition to what was a great 2022 recruiting class that saw them land two of the country's top prospects in Timea Gardiner and Raegan Beers as well as the signings of Adlee Blacklock and Lily Hansford.

Once she arrives in Corvallis, Pietsch is likely to take a developmental role on the roster for a season or two, working on improving her game while serving as depth as well at the point guard position.

The Beavers and head coach Scott Rueck will look to bounce back next fall after a 17-14 campaign this past season. It was the first time the program had missed the women's NCAA Tournament since 2014.